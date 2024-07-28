Muscat: It’s the season, and Vodafone Oman has lined up unforgettable experiences to ensure customers enjoy Khareef to the fullest with its “Catch the Moment” campaign. From immersive pop-ups and store activations to fun-filled bus rides, exclusive adventures and promotions, the digital operator promises this to be the most epic Khareef yet.

“We are excited to launch our 2024 Khareef season campaign, which will include a variety of activities that have been designed to engage, entertain and inspire people of all ages. This year, we're pushing boundaries to deliver a series of unforgettable experiences that promise to engage our customers on a deeper level and create lasting memories.” said Usama Al Saifi, Vodafone Oman’s Brand Manager. “Beyond bringing joy, we aim to build on last year's partnerships, ensuring that SMEs and businesses in Dhofar continue to thrive and grow. Working together, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that encourages creativity and resilience contributing to the long-term prosperity of the Governorate.”

Together with its partners, Vodafone will bring the spirit of Khareef to life through curated content, activities, and competitions. In partnership with Mwasalat, Vodafone will be transforming the bus journeys for the travellers southbound offering unforgettable experiences filled with entertainment, Wi-Fi, and interactive games. Once in Salalah, customers will have much to see and do with Vodafone starting with the Bus of Wonders tours. Carefully mapping out some of Dhofar’s best kept secrets, visitors will have the opportunity to tour, explore and discover places, foods and cultures of Dhofar. Seats on the Big Bus are available for booking through the Vodafone website and are exclusive to customers and a guest.

Vodafone’s commitment to enabling more growth and development is evident in the diverse opportunities it is creating within the season’s activities. Continuing its partnership with the Youth Center for the second consecutive year, the two like-minded organizations have planned a full calendar of summer programs designed to empower youth across Dhofar. Additionally, a hackathon is planned to encourage creativity and problem-solving among future leaders.

Leveraging Vodafone’s digital prowess, an immersive pop-up store is set to take centre stage at this season’s events in Al Haffa. The purpose-designed store is inviting visitors to enjoy a variety of transformational experiences that are guaranteed to engage them from the moment they step foot into to the Vodafone world.

Exciting activations are also planned at key locations including Wadi Darbat, Al Dahariz, Ittin, Al Haffa, Maghsail, Ain Jarzeez, Taqah, and Sahalnut in addition to Salalah Garden’s Mall. With walk shows, kids' entertainment, competitions, and giveaways, Vodafone is set to make the season even more enjoyable.

Adding to the fun adventures awaiting visitor in Dhofar, Vodafone will be issuing Khareef passports and customers will be required to stamp them at a different locations to enter draws for exciting weekly prizes.

Throughout the Khareef season and powered by its 5G NEXT-LEVEL network, Vodafone customers and international visitors will be able enjoy an all-together elevated mobile experience thanks to its summer promo and visitor packs, all guarantee continuous value-add and seamless connectivity wherever they are in Dhofar.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

