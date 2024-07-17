Muscat: Ensuring its customers enjoy a seamless, uninterrupted and fast mobile experience this Khareef, Vodafone Oman has reinforced its 5G network coverage, adding and expanding tower capacities across the Dhofar Governorate. Addressing network challenges in high-footfall areas, the company’s network readiness efforts extended to also include the installation of new sites within the season’s hotspots such as Dhareez Beach, Wadi Darbat, and Ittin Square.

Recognising the importance of connectivity for the residents and visitors of Dhofar during the season, the digital operator fast-tracked its network expansion plans for Oman’s southernmost governorate, investing its resources and technological advancements to provide robust and reliable service throughout the season. As a result of Vodafone's steadfast commitment to providing an even greater experience, all customers in the Governorate can now enjoy cutting-edge technologies with unprecedented speed and agility.

"Our goal is to ensure that every resident and visitor in Dhofar has a great experience this Khareef season with Vodafone. We've listened to our customers and worked hard to reinforce our network where it matters most. With our expanded coverage and advanced technology, we're ready to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity that meets everyone's needs," said Stelios Savvides, Director of Technology at Vodafone Oman.

At the heart of Vodafone Oman's market-leading experience is its pioneering 5G Next Level network. This cutting-edge technology redefines the user experience by delivering exceptional speeds, reduced latency, and efficient data usage. Unlike legacy operators, Vodafone Oman's network operates without speed caps, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted connectivity for both business and leisure activities. In addition to its remarkable 5G capabilities, Vodafone Oman offers crystal-clear VoLTE calling over its fast and reliable 4G network. This service exemplifies the company’s dedication to providing superior quality telecommunication at every turn.

