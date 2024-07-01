In line with the summer season, Visit Qatar has launched its Qatar calendar of events and ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ campaign, including a host of offers, events and fun activations.

Curated for people of all ages, the ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ campaign showcases what the country has to offer from outdoor acitivites to exclusive offers in iconic locations. The campaign video shows Bahraini influencer and film-maker Omar Farooq head to Doha for a 24-hour visit where his friend, renowned Qatari athlete, Mutaz Barshim meets him. Together, both Barshim and Farooq experience Qatar’s curated summer offerings.

Your Summer Starts in Qatar

Following its success last year, the Qatar Toy Festival returns to Qatar this summer in its second edition from July 15 to August 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The Qatar Toy Festival will be an unforgettable experience for families of all ages. Qatar is also home to several indoor parks including Doha Quest, Virtuocity, Angry Birds World and Trocadero.

With world-class private beaches, Qatar is set to welcome GCC visitors to its shores. West Bay Beach, 974 Beach, Doha Sands Beach, Banana Island Resort, Doha Beach Club, Katara Beach and many others will be operating throughout the summer with special events and offers.

GCC visitors can benefit from Visit Qatar’s promotions, including up to 40% in multiple locations by Katara Hospitality. Some of these promotions include a festive brunch, lunch or dinner, hotel stays among other exciting offers. Additionally, families with children can visit Inflata City at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) until July 13 for fun activities on inflatables. Msheireb Downtown Doha is hosting ‘Summer Nights’ until August 31 with immersive festivities catered to all ages.

Rejuvinate at Qatar’s luxurious resorts

Qatar offers several family-friendly luxurious resorts which serve as perfect getaway options for visitors looking to relax and rejunivate. The newly-opened Meryal Waterpark in Lusail, located on Qetaifan Island, boasts an 85-meter tall waterslide and a variety of attractions, including 36 exhilarating waterslides. In proximity to the Abu Samra border, the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort offers visitors a luxurious stay with its pristine beaches and exciting water activities. Newly-opened ‘Our Habitas Ras Abrouq’ is an award-winning and sustainable resort located at the edge of the UNESCO protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, providing a mix of both scenic views of nature, as well as adventures.

Indulge in international culinary delights

Qatar’s culinary diversity is no secret. The country offers thousands of restaurants with cuisines ranging from all continents. With distinct local, regional, and international flavors, visitors can embark on different culinary journeys with food ranging from street and small bites, to fine dining curated by globally-acclaimed chefs. Al Maha Island, Place Vendome, Doha Festival City, and the iconic Souq Waqif offer shopping, dining, and cultural experiences.

Immerse in outdoor attractions

Qatar boasts several beautiful outdoor areas and attractions. To combat the heat, Qatar’s outdoor spaces and iconic attractions are equipped with the best, innovative and sustainable cooling technologies. Locations with this technology include Katara’s 21 High Street, Westwalk, Place Vendome, Al Hazm, and Souq Waqif, amongst others.

Experience luxurious and unparalleled hospitality

Qatar offers unparalleled hospitality through a wide selection of world-class hotels and resorts. With over two million visitors in the first four months of 2024 alone, Qatar is home to over 39,000 hotel keys catered to all tastes and budgets.

To access summer offers and promotions, please use the Visit Qatar app. The user-friendly app gives direct access when the visitor selects their preferred offer and presents it from their mobile to the hotel or venue partner. The verified partner will then enter the code and apply the discount/promotion instantly granting the visitor their request.

Qatar is fast emerging as one of the most exciting global travel destinations, featuring a mix of rich Arabian tradition and heritage that has played host to guests across the globe for decades. Following its record-breaking success of welcoming over four million visitors in 2023, the country continued its trend in 2024, welcoming over two million in the first four months alone. Approximately 44% of these visitors came from neighboring GCC countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanete of Oman, the UAE, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For more information on all upcoming events, please download the Visit Qatar application or check out the Qatar Calendar: www.visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar.

