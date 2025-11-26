Dubai, UAE – Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the expansion of its stablecoin settlement capabilities across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region (CEMEA) through a partnership with Aquanow, a global digital assets platform expert in liquidity and infrastructure solutions.

The integration of Aquanow’s digital asset infrastructure with Visa’s world-class technology stack will enable Visa’s network of issuers and acquirers to settle transactions using approved stablecoins such as USDC, reducing costs, operational friction, and settlement times.

With strong demand among financial institutions for faster and more cost-effective cross-border transactions, Visa is leveraging stablecoins to digitize the backend of money movement, supporting 365-day settlement. In 2023, Visa became one of the first major payments networks to settle transactions in stablecoin when it piloted enabling clients to fulfill their settlement obligations in USDC. To date, monthly volume has passed a $2.5 billion annualized run rate.

“By harnessing the power of stablecoins and pairing them with our trusted global technology, we are enabling financial institutions in CEMEA to experience faster and simpler settlements,” said Godfrey Sullivan, Head of Product and Solutions for CEMEA at Visa. “Our partnership with Aquanow is another key step in modernizing the back-end rails of payments, reducing reliance on traditional systems with multiple intermediaries, and preparing institutions for the future of money movement.”

Phil Sham, CEO of Aquanow, said, “Visa’s reliable global network has long moved money securely and efficiently. Together, Visa and Aquanow are unlocking new ways for institutions to participate in the digital economy, leveraging stablecoin technology to settle with the speed and transparency of the internet.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a global institutional digital asset platform with deep expertise in liquidity and infrastructure, powering fast-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. The company operates technology infrastructure and underwrites billions of dollars in monthly crypto brokerage and payment transactions. Established in 2018, Aquanow employs over 170 team members across offices worldwide. In 2024, for the second consecutive year, Aquanow was recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, achieving a four-year revenue growth rate of 3,022%. For further information on Aquanow, please visit www.aquanow.com.

In the UAE, Aquanow operates via Aquanow ME FZE, which is incorporated in Dubai World Trade Centre, under license number L-2795 and regulated by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority with license (VL/24/01/001) activities including Broker-Dealer Services, Lending and Borrowing Services and Management and Investment Services. Virtual assets come with risks, including price fluctuations and the chance of losing your investment. They aren’t covered by financial protection, so it’s important to understand these risks fully.

