Haya Al Jassim, Founder of Maiwa, won a Grand Prize of US$45,000.

Areej Matooq Founder of Fermendiet For Fermented Food, won a People’s Favourite Award prize of US$10,000.

Winners were selected by an independent committee from a pool of over 100 applicants across all sectors and industries in Bahrain.

Manama, Bahrain – Visa (NYSE: V), the world's leader in digital payments, together with Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) and Bahrain Fintech Bay, today announced Haya Al Jassim, Founder of Maiwa, as the winner of the She's Next grant program for Bahrain. The winner was selected at an award ceremony held at Innovate for Bahrain located in Riyadat Mall.

Handpicked from a pool of over 100 applicants from across the Kingdom, the winning woman-owned small business Maiwa, a brand specializing in nutritious snack options, won a grant of US$45,000. In addition, Areej Matooq Founder of Fermendiet, won a People’s Favorite Award prize of US$10,000.

A jury evaluated entries based on the following criteria: progression of applicants’ entrepreneurial journey; robustness of their business metrics; digital presence; and demonstrated ability to problem-solve confidently. The members of the jury included: Ali Bailoun, Regional General Manager at Visa, Suzy Al Zeerah, COO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, Fatema AlAlawi, Acting CEO of Bahrain Islamic Bank, Marwa Al-Eskafi, Director of Partnerships at Tamkeen, and an Award-Winning Businesswoman, HE Huda Janahi.

By participating in the program, all women entrepreneurs gained access to practical insights from female leaders in Bahrain, as well as valuable tools and educational resources. These include Visa’s Practical Business Skills Program, designed to help them grow and develop their businesses.

Fatema AlAlawi, Acting CEO of BisB, commented, “It was an honor to participate in this incredible initiative for the second consecutive year, as part of our ongoing efforts to support female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the remarkable winners for their impactful business ideas and entrepreneurial spirit. At BisB, we are dedicated to investing in women-owned businesses, providing them with a platform to thrive within their communities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering women across various fields, contributing to the realization of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 goals.”

Mohamed Al-Subaiee, Director of Innovate for Bahrain, commented, “As Innovate for Bahrain, we are immensely proud to facilitate & host the She’s Next program and awards at our new hub in Riyadat Mall. This program highlights the incredible talent and innovation of women entrepreneurs in Bahrain, who are breaking barriers and redefining what it means to innovate and lead in today’s dynamic entrepreneurial challenges. Mabrook to Haya Al Jassim and Areej Matooq on their well-deserved wins, and we're excited to engage all the program applicants and alumni through a series of initiatives planned in 2025 in partnership with Visa.”

According to Visa’s SMB Women Digitization Index in Bahrain, women-owned businesses rely on personal finances (43%) and angel investors (44%) to set up their companies. This underscores the importance of programs like She’s Next in providing essential financial support and resources for women-owned business to grow and succeed.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for KSA, Bahrain, and Oman, commented, “At Visa, we believe in the potential of women to drive innovation and economic growth. She’s Next program in Bahrain reflects our commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs by providing the resources, mentorship, and funding they need to thrive. We would like to extend our congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists for their remarkable contributions to Bahrain’s entrepreneurial landscape and look forward to supporting them through this program as they can continue to grow their businesses."

Since its launch, the She’s Next program has provided over $3 million in grants and coaching to women entrepreneurs across the globe, empowering them to scale their businesses and contribute to economic growth.

The program also recognized outstanding finalists who showcased exceptional entrepreneurial vision and innovation. These included Muna Rabieh, Founder of A Wonder Within; Aqeela Abbas, Founder of Arabiquest; and Co-Founders Reem Al Jamea and Samar Eshaq of Campinya.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visacemea

About Bahrain Islamic Bank

Incorporated in 1979 as the first Islamic bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the fourth in the GCC. Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has played a pivotal role in the development of the Islamic banking industry and the Kingdom’s economy. In the pursuit to promote digital innovation and financial sustainability of Bahraini SMEs, BisB are proud to partner with Visa for the inaugural edition of She's Next in Bahrain. By empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs, BiSB aims to create an enabling environment that cultivates progress and prosperity for all. Together, we are committed to forging a path of success and unlocking limitless possibilities in the digital age.

About Innovate for Bahrain

Innovate for Bahrain is an innovation center dedicated to fostering local startups, promoting gender equality, and facilitating career growth through diverse initiatives. We aim to connect individuals, startups, government, and corporate entities to collaborate on innovative solutions and products.

Our mission is to lead in creating engaging and impactful projects that turn career aspirations and business ideas into successful ventures. We achieve this through sustainable collaborations and localized strategies that empower women, enable youth, and support professional ambitions.