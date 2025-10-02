Dubai, UAE– VinFast, the pioneering Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is deepening its presence in the Middle East by sharpening operations and setting out a long-term growth strategy for the region. With the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as its first market, VinFast views the Middle East as an essential part of its global expansion roadmap.

The UAE serves not only as a business hub but also as a strategic gateway for VinFast to showcase its EV portfolio to customers seeking innovation, sustainability, and premium mobility. This move reflects the company’s confidence in the region’s increasing commitment to clean energy and smart mobility adoption.

As part of this expansion, VinFast has outlined a long-term investment strategy aimed at building a solid foundation for sustainable growth. Plans include the rollout of a distribution and aftersales network designed to create a seamless ownership experience. To reinforce customer confidence, the company recently partnered with the Arabian Automobile Association (AAA) to provide roadside assistance across six Middle Eastern countries—underscoring its focus on reliable service and customer support.

VinFast is also relying on strategic partnerships with established local players to anchor its presence. By collaborating with Al Tayer Motors in the UAE, Bahwan Automobiles & Trading in Oman, and Al Mana Holdings in Qatar, the company combines its EV technologies with regional expertise. These partnerships are expected to speed up market entry and strengthen customer accessibility across the Gulf.

The timing of this expansion aligns with regional sustainability goals. The UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative offers a supportive environment for electric vehicles, dovetailing with VinFast’s broader mission to make clean mobility more accessible.

In line with this vision, the company emphasizes that its ambitions in the Middle East go beyond selling cars. By focusing on durable partnerships, customer-centric services, and a clear commitment to sustainability, VinFast aims to establish itself as a trusted EV brand of choice in the region.

VinFast’s broader Middle East expansion underscores its commitment to global growth and positions it as a forward-looking player in the EV industry. Rooted in investment, innovation, and collaboration, its strategy aims to accelerate the region’s transition to sustainable mobility—starting in the UAE and extending across the Gulf.