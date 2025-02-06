Victoria International School of Sharjah (VISS) – Al Taawun branch has been recognised as a “Distinguished School” by Cognia, placing it among the top 5% of schools globally out of 2,000 international institutions.

As part of its continuous commitment to academic excellence, VISS, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, celebrated several remarkable achievements in 2024. Among these, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the expansion of the school’s nurseries across all branches in the emirate, as well as the establishment of a new campus in Al Dhaid. Additionally, VISS inaugurated its secondary school in the Central Region and launched the second phase of its Khorfakkan branch, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Dean Pyrah, CEO of Victoria International School, highlighted the institution’s standing as one of the UAE’s leading Australian curriculum schools, offering a world-class academic experience. He noted that the school has witnessed steady growth, with an average increase of 400 students annually across all branches. The total staff count has reached 562, including 66 new academic hires and 16 administrative appointments in 2024.

Reflecting on the past year’s successes, Pyrah emphasised a key milestone: the signing of an educational Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Sharjah and the State of Victoria, Australia, under the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the Australian Ambassador to the UAE. This took place during the official inauguration of the Tilal City branch.

Additionally, VISS campuses in Mleiha, Kalba, and Khorfakkan received an overall “Good” rating, with two evaluation standards achieving a “Very Good” rating from the Sharjah Private Education Authority. The Al Taawun branch was awarded “Distinguished School” status by Cognia, placing it among the top 5% of international schools worldwide. Furthermore, Grade 12 students achieved results above the global average in the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme.

In recognition of leadership in education, Jim Stearns, Principal of the Khorfakkan branch, was elected as a Board Trustee for the Executive Council of the Sharjah Private Education Authority. Moreover, the Mleiha branch received a national award for student volunteering (Early Years category) from the Red Crescent, presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Statistics and Community Development Department.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, committed to driving sustainable economic and social development. Through strategic public-private partnerships, the company fosters investment opportunities, promotes social responsibility, and ensures the optimal utilisation of resources to meet the needs of the Sharjah community while enhancing long-term prosperity.

About Victoria International School of Sharjah (VISS)

Owned by Sharjah Asset Management, VISS offers a globally recognised Australian curriculum within an inclusive educational framework. The school was founded as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who believes in the transformative power of education. As a not-for-profit institution, VISS provides a unique academic experience for a diverse international community, maintaining its reputation as a pioneer in education within the region.