100% job placement secured for graduating class

VFS Global Academy announces the successful completion of its inaugural training programme in Riyadh, in collaboration with Transformative Solutions Consulting, the leading Saudi-GCC consulting and educational firm dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through innovative, high-impact leadership and human capital development programs. The programme, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, focused on enhancing skills within the hospitality and tourism sectors, and has resulted in 100% job placement for all 20 graduating interns.

The pioneering batch comprised students from various universities including government universities, who underwent a comprehensive 3-month Certificate Programme in Tourism and Hospitality Management. The curriculum encompassed a diverse range of modules, including:

New Employee Training Programme

Biometric Officer Guide

Personal Information & Data Protection

Fundamentals of Travel & Tourism

Travel Documentation

Customer Service Excellence

Effective Communication

Business Etiquette & Grooming

Introduction to Hospitality Management

Service Management

The Art of Sales

Dr. Khalid AlYahya - Senior Partner – Chairman, Transformative Solutions Consulting said, "The 100% placement rate is a testament to the programme's effectiveness and its alignment with industry demands. We are delighted to have partnered with VFS Global Academy on this initiative, which not only provides valuable training but also guarantees employment opportunities for these talented young Saudi nationals. This is a crucial step in developing a robust and sustainable workforce for the future of tourism and hospitality in the Kingdom."

Commenting on the inaugural training programme completion and the 100% placement rate, Mr. Sumanth Kapoor, Head – KSA and Bahrain, VFS Global said: “This programme represents a significant milestone and commitment to supporting the growth and development of the Saudi workforce. The skills and knowledge acquired by these students will equip them for success in the dynamic tourism and hospitality sectors, contributing to the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030. VFS Global Academy, is poised to become a leading provider of high-quality training programmes in the Kingdom. This successful pilot programme lays the foundation for future initiatives that will contribute to the growth and development of the Saudi tourism and hospitality sectors.”

The programme featured a distinguished faculty, including local experts and international guest lecturers such as Dr. Ruchita Verma, Dean of VFS Global Academy, and Ms. Shivani Bahl, Consultant to the British High Commission – Dubai.

As part of the academic partnership, the students received certificates of completion from the University of Cambridge. This collaboration will further expand into exclusive short programmes in areas like Tourism, Entrepreneurship, Science Innovation, and more, delivered within the Cambridge ecosystem. VFS Global Academy soon will also start delivering short courses to other universities students, focusing on tourism, hospitality, and hotel management. It will include paid internship programmes, international student exchanges with China, and workforce development initiatives. Furthermore, an online English language learning programme has been organised for a select group of students to enhance their business communication skills.