DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today unveiled substantial updates to its Veritas Partner Force program for the company’s fiscal year 2024 (FY24). The updated program, launched to channel partners in April, helps accelerate their transition to the cloud with enhanced rewards for cloud-based deals and a simplified transaction process, in addition to new training and accreditation programs.

Yudum Yonak, Channel Director of International Emerging Region at Veritas, said: “As a global hub for digital transformation, it’s no surprise that recent Veritas international cloud research found the UAE is ranked in the top two globally for public cloud adoption. With more businesses migrating to the cloud, we want to empower our partners to deliver a seamless transition by making it easy for them and our customers to do business with us. By streamlining our channel platform processes we are delivering on this mission of making it easier for our partners to focus on what they do best—providing exceptional service to customers. That’s why we’re focused this year on streamlining our processes, rewards, and pricing, all while supporting our partners with additional enablement packages and more flexible development funding.”

Specifically, the FY24 program is designed to support five primary channel goals for the year:

Drive overall revenue growth.

Veritas partners will now have a single comprehensive target to achieve across both new business and renewals, as well as software, services, and appliances. This will make it easier for partners to focus on their strengths and meet their tiering requirements.

Deliver Veritas Alta growth.

Following the launch of Veritas Alta, the industry’s most comprehensive secure cloud data management platform, Veritas will assist and incentivise partners to take advantage of the growing cloud market. This includes new training and accreditation, as well as supercharged rewards.

Win net new logos.

Veritas will work with partners on demand-generation activities to attract net new customers. Partners will be able to earn accelerated rewards for engaging in the campaign and bringing new customers onboard.

Increase value in the installed customer base.

Veritas will also support and reward channel partners that help existing customers realise additional benefits from their Veritas engagement by extending their use of the Veritas platform to new workloads and use cases.

Continue to modernize routes to market.

Veritas will launch new initiatives in FY24 to improve the resources available to both the two-tier channel and managed service providers that will simplify engagement.

Bob Olwig, Executive Vice President, Global Partner Alliances at World Wide Technology, said: “Veritas has always been both a reliable and an innovative vendor partner to work with. That’s why we’re on a strategic journey with them to position ourselves for the future. This year’s Veritas Partner Force program makes it easier for us to learn about the exciting new products that Veritas is delivering, easier for us to sell them and easier for us to earn rewards along the way. Our customers are facing new and more complicated cloud data management challenges, and Veritas gives us the solutions we need to answer those challenges with a channel wrapper that provides everything we need to be successful.”

This news coincides with the recent appointment of Oliver Norman, Vice President of Channel & Alliances EMEAI at Veritas, who manages and supports Yudum in her role across the International Emerging Market.

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

