DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, taking place between 10 - 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will use the event as a platform to share its vision for the future of data protection and deliver live demonstrations of its flagship single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments.

Speaking about the company’s presence at this year´s GITEX, Mohamad Rizk, Regional Director, Middle East & CIS at Veeam Software said: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, we have witnessed an acceleration of digital transformation initiatives across regional enterprises. This has brought with it a multitude of challenges and complexities relating to multi-/hybrid-cloud architectures and Kubernetes adoption. The incidence of ransomware is also on the rise. Within the region, 88% of UAE and 84% of Saudi Arabian organizations fell prey to ransomware attacks in 2021. As a global leader in Modern Data Protection with #1 market share in EMEA and as the tied #1 provider worldwide , we will use GITEX to showcase the innovations that will help our customers drive business efficiency and agility, protect their data, and ensure that they are well prepared for the next stage of their digital transformation.”

Veeam is the tied #1 provider worldwide during 2H'21 in IDC's DR&P market. In the latest IDC Semi-annual Software Tracker, 2H’21, Veeam had the fastest revenue growth in the worldwide data replication and protection (DR&P) market among the top five vendors, all other vendors combined, and overall market average. In fact, Veeam’s YoY growth was more than double its nearest named top five competitors in the market.

Veeam Platform is the leading data protection platform for ALL workloads today. It ensures bulletproof ransomware protection, accelerates migration to the hybrid cloud, helps meet recovery time and point objectives (RTO / RPO) while reducing cost and complexity and protects workloads whether physical, virtual, NAS, IaaS, SaaS, or Kubernetes. “According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022, organizations aim have 52% of their workloads in the cloud by 2024. We’ll be demonstrating how Veeam Platform will enable them to achieve this with confidence and know that, no matter where their workloads exist, our clients can control, backup and recover them anywhere, on-premises or in the cloud,” said Rizk.

Over the past year, Veeam has unveiled more than 30 product updates. Trade attendees visiting the Veeam stand D-20, Hall 7 # at GITEX can expect to learn more about the following innovations among others:

Veeam Backup & Replication™ v12: Released as the most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes workloads, Veeam Backup & Replication v11 has been downloaded by more than 850,000 users. The company has continued innovation and expansion of its expansive feature set with V12 by further hardening the capabilities customers need in today’s ever-changing IT ecosystem. The new version, planned for GA in the next few months, expands the ability to reduce business risk through improved data and systems security recoverability at scale.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7: As the Microsoft 365 backup market leader, with over 11M users under paid contract, the new version will include enterprise-grade monitoring and reporting capabilities as a result of integration with Veeam ONE, helping to keep systems and infrastructure running smoothly thanks to built-in intelligence.

Veeam Backup for Salesforce: Following the success of its Microsoft 365 product, the company will provide a demo of Veeam Backup for Salesforce, a much sought-after addition to Veeam’s SaaS portfolio. With the ability to back up in the cloud and on-premises, the new offering eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata.

Kasten by Veeam K10 v5.0: The most complete enterprise data management solution to date purpose-built for Kubernetes. This latest release is focused on delivering a comprehensive risk management strategy, streamlined CI/CD pipelines and new ecosystem advancement details that optimize and de-risk Kubernetes investments. These advancements all aim to help the expanding Kubernetes community work more efficiently and securely in cloud native applications.

Veeam will also look to engage and enter into high level discussions with its ecosystem of channel partners at GITEX. Providing advice to the channel community, Kinda Baydoun, Manager of Channels, Distribution and Alliances - Middle East & CIS at Veeam commented: “The cloud market continues to expand, and we are seeing more and more hyperscalers investing in the Middle East region by building their own in-country datacentres. I believe a challenge our partners will face will be around having the right skills within their IT staff to help customers meet their aim of accelerating their journeys to the cloud. Many channel partners are still adopting the traditional model of being a one-stop shop for a number of vendors. This model is no longer viable in today’s market, as customers look for specialist partners that are experts and advisors. Channel companies need to invest in building these capabilities if they are to remain competitive and relevant.”

