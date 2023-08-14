Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School has joined hands with the Intercontinental Regency Bahrain Hotel to announce an upcoming open day titled ‘Discover Hospitality’. This collaborative initiative by the Vatel Bahrain and the Intercontinental Regency Hotel Bahrain seeks to shine a spotlight on the abundant career prospects within the dynamic tourism and hospitality sector. The event's primary focus is to enhance awareness among students and their parents about the diverse opportunities this industry offers.

Scheduled to take place at the Intercontinental Regency Hotel Bahrain on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm, the occasion invites individuals interested in participating to conveniently register through the official college website: www.vatel.bh.

On this occasion, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Director General of Vatel Bahrain, expressed that this event underscores the college's dedication to advancing its community-oriented initiatives. These initiatives are designed to promote awareness about the significance of pursuing specialized higher education pathways within the fields of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management. These sectors are recognized as promising and widely embraced domains both at the local and global levels. Moreover, they effectively address the escalating workforce demands within the hospitality, tourism, and hotel industries.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa commended the productive collaboration with the individuals responsible for overseeing the operations at Intercontinental Regency Hotel Bahrain. He highlighted the numerous employment prospects that the hotel extends to graduates from various disciplines within the college. These opportunities serve as a tangible demonstration of a symbiotic community partnership that advances the interests of all stakeholders. Notably, Intercontinental Hotel Group stands out as one of the foremost global giants in the hospitality and hotel sector.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa emphasized the ongoing commitment of Vatel Bahrain in bolstering Bahrain's Vision 2030 for the economy. This commitment is directed towards bolstering diverse tourism initiatives, fostering a skilled local workforce aligned with global standards, and bolstering educational tourism. He highlighted the notable attributes of Vatel, which enjoys a widely recognized global standing within the realms of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management.

The Open Day presents an exclusive opportunity for students and their parents to embark on an informative tour at the Intercontinental Regency Hotel Bahrain. This tour offers an immersive experience, acquainting participants with the diverse departments, roles, and responsibilities within the establishment. Attendees will engage in conversations with a select group of Vatel students and alumni, as well as hospitality professionals from the hotel joined by the college staff members; all of whom will be available to address all queries and comments.

