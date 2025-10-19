Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain hosted an Open Day at the Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa as part of its sustained efforts to enhance awareness among prospective students and their families of the academic pathways and career opportunities in hospitality and hotel management. This event marks the end of the college's series of open days for this academic year.

The event aimed to provide participants with an immersive experience, enabling them to explore the world of luxury hospitality while gaining insight into Vatel Bahrain's innovative academic programmes.

The event commenced with an overview of Vatel Bahrain’s Bachelor’s and newly launched Master’s programmes in International Hotel Management, which integrate advanced theoretical study with hands-on training in leading global hotels, followed by a guided tour of the hotel’s departments that offered guests insight into luxury hospitality operations, and concluded with networking with faculty, alumni, and industry experts.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated that the Open Day at Sofitel Zallaq reflects the college’s ongoing commitment to introducing its academic programmes to prospective students seeking specialized career paths in hospitality, tourism, and related sectors, and noted that these industries present substantial growth potential, with consistent demand for skilled professionals.

“The event provides an important introduction to one of today’s most dynamic sectors, equipping aspiring professionals with the confidence, knowledge, and practical skills required to excel in line with international standards. This objective is at the core of Vatel Bahrain’s curriculum, which combines rigorous academic study with hands-on training under the guidance of experienced hospitality experts.”

Sheikh Khaled further commended the strategic partnership with Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa, emphasizing its role in preparing a highly qualified workforce for the labor market.

Mr. Mehdi Hanayen, General Manager of Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq, stated, “We are pleased to host this event, which reflects our shared mission to prepare and nurture the next generation of hospitality leaders. Such collaborations play a vital role in raising industry standards across the region, and we remain committed to offering Vatel Bahrain students an authentic, world-class training experience that reflects the true standards and practices of luxury hospitality.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.