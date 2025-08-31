Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has successfully organized its first Open Day event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held at the Aloft Dhahran Hotel. This initiative forms part of the Vatel Bahrain's strategic efforts to introduce Saudi, Gulf, and international students to its distinguished academic programmes in hospitality and hotel management.

The event offered attendees an in-depth overview of the College’s Bachelor’s Programme in International Hotel Management, as well as the newly introduced Master’s Programme in the same discipline. The Programmes combine theoretical instruction aligned with the highest international academic standards with hands-on training in renowned global hotels. This integrated model develops students’ professional competencies and positions them to excel in leadership roles across the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Attendees were also briefed on the key advantages of studying at Vatel Bahrain, including the strong employment prospects offered to all graduates in the tourism sector, both within the Kingdom of Bahrain and internationally. The College guarantees practical training opportunities in four-star and five-star hotels during study, enabling students to gain valuable international experience and preparing them for diverse roles in the industry.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, emphasized that hosting the College’s first Open Day in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aligns with the rapid growth of the hospitality sector both within the Kingdom and across the wider region.

“This event marks a significant milestone in the College’s expansion and in our efforts to attract international students, particularly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as Vatel Bahrain is listed as one of the recommended higher education providers for Saudi students to enroll in.” commented Sheikh Khaled.

The General Director of Vatel Bahrain affirmed that the Open Day provided an exceptional opportunity for prospective students to gain first-hand knowledge of the College’s programmes and the promising career pathways available to its graduates.

Mr. Mohammed AlMubarak, representing Aloft Dhahran expressed pride in hosting this landmark event aimed at raising awareness among students in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia about the promising opportunities within the hospitality sector and the world-class education provided by Vatel Bahrain.

He stated: “This initiative reflects the shared vision of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to nurture young talent capable of leading and advancing the hospitality industry across the region, in line with the highest international standards and best practices.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.