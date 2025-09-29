Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain celebrated the 2025 academic year by hosting a remarkable Induction Day to welcome new students. The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Diana Abdul Kareem Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, and Mrs. Sara Buhiji, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA).

The event commenced with the unveiling of the “School of the year 2025”, a recognition recently bestowed upon Vatel Bahrain among 50+ campuses around the world, reaffirming the institution’s leading standing within the global Vatel network.

Dr. Diana Abdul Kareem Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, affirmed the Council’s strong support for Vatel Bahrain’s initiatives to cultivate qualified national talent in the tourism and hospitality sector, emphasizing that fostering an innovative learning environment is a cornerstone in building human capital capable of contributing to vital sectors, particularly tourism, which is a key driver of economic growth.

Dr. Al Jahrami stated, “We encourage students to approach their academic and professional journeys with dedication and discipline, making the most of the programmes, training, and experiential learning opportunities available to them. At the same time, they should focus on cultivating leadership and innovation, refining their communication and teamwork abilities, and embracing international partnerships that enrich their growth through academic, cultural, and training exchanges, broadening their horizons and preparing them with a truly global outlook.”

Mrs. Sara Buhiji, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) highlighted Vatel Bahrain's status as one of the most distinguished academic institutions specializing in the hospitality sector and noted that the college has established a strong global standing as a leading hub for preparing qualified national cadres trained to the highest international standards.

Mrs. Buhiji affirmed that the institution’s role extends beyond academic education, as it contributes directly to providing the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality industries with young professionals equipped to meet the demands of the sector’s significant growth, and stated, “The close partnership between the BTEA and Vatel Bahrain reflects our commitment to support the college’s ongoing journey and enhancing both its academic and practical impact. This collaboration secures the continuity of its success year after year, while strengthening the competitiveness of Bahrain’s tourism sector regionally and internationally, in line with the Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022–2026.”

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, warmly welcomed the new students, wishing them every success as they begin the new academic year, and noted the significance of the Induction Day as a milestone in the students' journey, reassuring them of the college's commitment to equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed and thrive in the hospitality industry.

Furthermore, Sheikh Khaled expressed his gratitude for the continued support extended to Vatel Bahrain by the Ministry of Tourism and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and underscored the pivotal role of this support in advancing the college’s mission, and ensuring that Vatel graduates are thoroughly equipped to excel in the ever-evolving hospitality sector.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.