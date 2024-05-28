Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, is proud to announce its partnership with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF), a renowned charitable organization dedicated to cardiovascular healthcare, to present donors with a convenient, alternative payment method for donating to the foundation and helping finance the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, currently under construction in Cairo.

Valu will leverage its innovative payment option, SparkIt, allowing donors to contribute to MYF through convenient one-month payments without any additional fees. The collaboration aims to streamline the donation process and make it more accessible to individuals who wish to support the foundation and the construction of the state-of-the-art Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre. Donations made via SparkIt will facilitate the sponsoring of operations and catheterizations and naming opportunities in constructing and equipping the new facility, allowing supporters to leave a lasting impact on cardiovascular healthcare in Egypt.

Motaz Lotfy, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Senior Director of Valu, commented on the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, as it aligns perfectly with Valu's mission to empower individuals and positively impact society. The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, spearheaded by MYF, aims to address the growing need for advanced cardiovascular care in Egypt and beyond. Through SparkIt, donors can contribute to MYF's mission with ease and flexibility and without additional fees, ensuring that the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre becomes a reality. Our commitment to financial inclusion extends beyond traditional transactions, and we are honored to support MYF in its efforts to advance cardiovascular healthcare.”

Reem Gadelrab, Marketing and Communications Director, Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, said, “Through our partnership with Valu, we're advancing towards our goal of providing comprehensive cardiac care. With Valu's support, we're closer to completing the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, a facility set to treat 120,000 patients yearly, including 60% pediatric cases, and perform 12,000 surgical procedures. This collaboration not only streamlines donations but also fosters medical training for 1,750 professionals annually. Together, we're shaping a future where every heart finds healing.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U and its newly introduced high-value purchases financing product, Ulter. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and savings solutions through the AZ Valu fund, EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz and Akeed, respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in partnership with Visa.

-Ends-

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@valu.com.eg

Valu Public Relations Team

Public_Relations@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation:

The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF) was established in 2008 by Dr. Magdi Yacoub to provide free medical services to treat cardiovascular diseases to the neediest, especially the less fortunate children. The MYF also works on training young scientific, medical, and nursing calibers at the highest international medical levels. Further, the MYF develops research in the field of basic and applied sciences as well as biomedical sciences to integrate treatment with research and talent development in an unprecedented way in the entire region. The MYF is divided into the Aswan Heart Centre (AHC) and Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, which will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.