Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, today announced a partnership with ShipBlu and PayTabs Egypt to transform payment methods for e-commerce deliveries in Egypt. This collaboration allows Valu customers to use their Valu limit to pay for online orders delivered by ShipBlu directly through ShipBlu's myBlu app, even if the seller is not within the Valu merchant network. PayTabs Egypt is providing secure payment processing technology to facilitate this seamless payment integration via Payment-on-Delivery (PoD).

The partnership targets e-commerce merchants and consumers, emphasizing the shift towards a cashless society. Through this collaboration, Valu customers who receive their shipments via ShipBlu can now utilize their Valu accounts for payments through the myBlu app. This innovation extends the convenience of the myBlu app, developed by ShipBlu to transform Egypt's Cash-on-Delivery experience into a Payment-on-Delivery (PoD) model. Payment methods supported include credit or debit card payments, QR code payments, and eWallets, and are now enhanced by Valu's financing services.

Commenting on the partnership, Motaz Lotfy, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Senior Director of Valu, said, “Our collaboration with ShipBlu and PayTabs Egypt is a significant step forward in our mission to provide flexible and accessible financing options for our customers. This partnership enables us to bridge the gap between traditional cash-on-delivery models and digital payment methods, providing a seamless and efficient experience for all users via ‘Payment on Delivery’ (PoD). As Egypt continues to transition towards a cashless society, we are committed to driving innovation and supporting the digital economy through strategic partnerships like this one. Together with ShipBlu and PayTabs Egypt, we are setting a new standard for e-commerce payments, ensuring that both merchants and consumers benefit from the latest advancements in financial technology.”

Ali Nasser, Co-Founder and CEO of ShipBlu, commented, “As Egypt transitions towards a more cashless society, the concept of ‘Cash on Delivery’ is quickly becoming ‘Payment on Delivery’ (PoD). Through our myBlu app, ShipBlu is determined to lead this transformation within the shipping industry. Our seamless partnership with Valu and PayTabs Egypt demonstrates the robustness of the infrastructure we've built to manage the finances of domestic logistics. By providing six different payment methods at your door, we hope to make the online shopping experience even more convenient for shoppers and help our shippers grow their customer base.”

Haytham Morsy, Commercial Country Manager of PayTabs Egypt, added, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Valu, serving as the payment gateway for ShipBlu customers to access Valu’s flexible and convenient payment solutions.”

Through this collaboration, PayTabs Egypt's payment platforms will offer Valu's innovative financial technology solutions to ShipBlu’s myBlu app, empowering customers to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

Launched earlier this year, ShipBlu's myBlu app now supports a variety of payment methods, making it a comprehensive payment gateway for merchants who do not have their own gateways. This flexibility allows shoppers to choose their preferred payment method, enhancing the overall shopping experience and supporting Egypt's progression towards a more digital and cashless economy.

