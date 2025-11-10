Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced a strategic collaboration with El Kasrawy Group, one of Egypt’s most prominent automotive conglomerates and the exclusive agent for Jetour, JAC and Citroën vehicles, to offer customers a diverse range of flexible car financing solutions through Valu Shift, Valu’s innovative car financing product.

This partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to expanding access to flexible, fast financing options across Egypt’s automotive sector. Through Shift, customers can now purchase new or used vehicles, whether business-to-consumer (B2C) or consumer-to-consumer (C2C), with one of the fastest approval processes in the market and payment plans extending from 1 to 7 years.

By integrating Shift into El Kasrawy Group’s network, customers will enjoy a seamless financing experience that removes many of the barriers traditionally associated with car ownership. Moreover, Valu will be accepted as a payment method across all El Kasrawy service centers, enabling customers to conveniently pay for maintenance and after-sales services with flexible payment plans. Shift’s features include no insurance requirement, no sales ban when customers pay a 40% down payment, and flexible payment plans tailored to suit diverse financial needs.

Reda Waly, Vice Chairman, Finance & Administrative Affairs at El Kasrawy Group, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Valu to introduce greater flexibility and ease for our customers. At El Kasrawy Group, we have always prioritized delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. This collaboration marks a key milestone in empowering more Egyptians to own their dream cars through more flexible financing.”

Motaz Lotfy, Chief Business Officer at Valu, stated, “At Valu, we continue to redefine the market in Egypt by partnering with leading organizations that share our vision of enabling lifestyles. Through Shift, we aim to transform the car financing experience, making it faster, more flexible, and accessible to a wider segment of Egyptians. Our partnership with El Kasrawy Group expands our Shift network and reinforces our mission to drive growth across the automotive sector.”

As part of this collaboration, Valu will be working with Mall of Egypt and El Kasrawy for Mall of Egypt’s upcoming November Shop & Win campaign for the duration of 3 weeks, starting November 12th. Mall customers who present purchase receipts totaling over EGP 2,000 will qualify to enter a raffle for a chance to win a Jetour X70 Plus, provided by El Kasrawy. As an exclusive perk, Valu clients will receive double entries into the raffle simply by shopping and paying through Valu.

The collaboration between Valu and El Kasrawy Group reflects a shared vision of combining technological innovation with customer-centric service to expand financing opportunities and drive financial inclusion within Egypt’s growing automotive market.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

About El Kasrawy Group:

El Kasrawy Group is a large Egyptian conglomerate founded in the 1970s, with its primary business in the automotive sector. It is known for representing and distributing numerous global car brands, operating a wide network of showrooms and service centers across Egypt. In addition to its automotive division, the group has diversified into real estate, tourism, and logistics.