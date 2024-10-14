Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Valor Hospitality Partners a leading global full-service hotel management company, is proud to announce the signing of its Lifestyle property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the city of Abha, the capital of the Aseer region. The upscale Hijla Hotel, owned by Mr. Mohammed Manaa Almounis and Mr. Samir Muhammad Al Qahtani, and Kayan Almusanada company, in collaboration with the Tourism Development Fund (TDF), is slated to open its doors in the 2nd semester of 2025. This new venture represents a significant milestone for Valor Hospitality Partners to expand its portfolio in Saudi Arabia.

Hijla Hotel will embody a lavish lifestyle infused with an authentic cultural identity that resonates with the Aseer province. The establishment aims to create a genuine local experience for guests and visitors, showcasing distinctive design elements indigenous to the region. Boasting 151 rooms and suites, the hotel will be situated within “Le Premier” an upscale mixed-use development featuring a retail promenade with global, aspirational brands and a variety of cafes and restaurants. The property will also house two distinct dining venues, an all-day deli and a rooftop specialty restaurant offering panoramic views. Additional guest amenities comprise meeting rooms, an expansive convention center, an enclosed swimming pool, fitness and wellness center, and ample private parking facilities.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Mohammed Manaa Almounis stated: "We are honoured to partner with Valor Hospitality Partners to manage Hijla Hotel, marking a significant milestone as their first managed property in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration not only elevates our commitment to exceptional hospitality but also positions Hijla Hotel as a premier destination in the country and the region. Together, we are excited to deliver unparalleled experiences that reflect the rich culture and warmth of Saudi hospitality."

Mr. Samir Muhammad Al Qahtani also added: “We are proud of this project and the support and guidance provided by the Tourism Development Fund, which plays a key role in advancing the tourism sector in the Kingdom. This partnership not only strengthens Saudi Arabia's global tourism position but also makes it more attractive to international companies. The agreement underscores the Fund’s commitment to supporting high-quality projects that align with Saudi Vision 2030 and contribute to the sector's growth. Our collaboration with Valor Hospitality Partners to develop and manage the Hijla Hotel is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the hospitality experience by blending our rich Saudi heritage with Valor’s global expertise. We look forward to a successful partnership that will significantly contribute to the region’s hospitality industry.”

“We are extremely grateful and pleased to have found visionary owners in Mr. Mohammed Manaa Almounis and Mr. Samir Muhammad Al Qahtani and adding Hijla Hotel to our portfolio, making it our first property in Saudi Arabia and introducing Valor Hospitality Partners diverse offering to the thriving hospitality sector in the country, which falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s to promote the country through tourism. Our vision has been focused on properties that extend its hospitality offerings into local themes, acting as an ambassador to local culture and highlighting its uniqueness for an upscale total emergence within the destination, which we believe Hijla Hotel represents. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to this unique property upon its opening”, said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East, CIS & Central Asia.

Hijla Hotel marks a significant milestone in Valor Hospitality Partners' ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East. The company strategically selects properties that embody the uniqueness of local cultures, With the ongoing support provided by the Tourism Development Fund (TDF). Valor Hospitality Partners is a key regional player in identifying authentic properties and help build its services to the highest international standards.

Valor Hospitality Partners transcends conventional third-party management by working closely with owners and investors. The company provides comprehensive management solutions, including acquisition advisory, new development or rebranding, hotel management, asset management, design, and curation of food and beverage concepts. Specialized services extend to revenue management, marketing management, and luxury lifestyle offerings, covering golf, leisure, spa, and fitness management. Valor remains committed to best practices in sustainability and community involvement, aligning with the Gulf and the wider region's priorities, encompassing natural resource management, reduced environmental impact, and skills development to support national employment targets. The company also emphasizes building relationships with businesses that contribute to the operational success of the properties under its purview.

