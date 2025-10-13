Dubai, UAE: Valerion, the premium home cinema sub-brand of AWOL Vision and a leading specialist in projection technology, unveiled the regional launch of its flagship VisionMaster Max projector on the opening day of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 at booth H15-D1 in Hall 15 in Dubai World Trade Centre, introducing a next-generation immersive home theater experience to the Middle East.

The debut comes at a time of strong market growth, with the home theater segment in the UAE expected to rise from USD 217.54 million in 2024 to USD 293.39 million by 2032, according to Markets and Data.

On a global scale, Mordor Intelligence projects the home theater systems market to expand from USD 10.45 billion in 2025 to USD 16.40 billion by 2030, while Data Bridge Market Research forecasts the Middle East professional audio-visual market to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2030.

Visitors of the leading technology show were introduced to a custom-built home theater, designed to demonstrate how Valerion’s smart projection technology is redefining the way customers experience entertainment, connection and everyday living.

The VisionMaster Max represents Valerion’s most advanced innovation yet, delivering cinema-grade projection tailored to the needs of modern Middle Eastern homes.

Powered by RGB triple laser and Valerion’s proprietary Enhanced Black Level (EBL™) system, the 4K projector achieves ultra-deep blacks, lifelike color accuracy, and exceptional brightness of 3500 ISO Lumens—capable of thriving in the sunlit living spaces common across the region.

Setting a new benchmark for display innovation, the projector debuts the world’s first Anti-RBE (Rainbow Effect) Technology, redefining the visual experience in DLP projection. This pioneering advancement virtually eliminates 99.99% of rainbow effects, delivering a flawlessly natural viewing experience.

By processing colour sequences with unprecedented speed and precision, the Anti-RBE Technology ensures images appear seamless and true-to-life, establishing a new standard for clarity and visual comfort.

Thanks to its interchangeable glass lenses and variable throw ratio (0.9–2.0:1), the VisionMaster Max adapts seamlessly to virtually any living space in the region. It combines WiFi 6E and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity with built-in Google TV, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced support, and AI-driven scene optimization, delivering not only cinema-grade visuals but also a seamlessly connected smart living experience. Full compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Control4 ensures effortless integration into today’s smart homes.

Beyond visuals, the VisionMaster Max reflects a new chapter in how regional households connect and share experiences. Whether it’s family movie night or immersive gaming projected for gatherings, Valerion adapts intuitively to the cultural and lifestyle moments that define Middle Eastern homes.

Commenting on the MEA launch, Andy Zhao, Founder and CEO of Valerion, said: “For customers across the Middle East, the home is more than a place to live rather than a venue where culture, connection, and community come together. With the launch of VisionMaster Max home theater projector, Valerion is delivering a vision of what tomorrow’s living can look like today.”

In addition to the new VisionMaster Max, Valerion’s booth features the brand’s complete lineup of cutting-edge projectors, including the VisionMaster Pro 2, VisionMaster Pro, StreamMaster Plus 2, and StreamMaster Plus. The AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro ultra-short-throw projector is also showcased, offering visitors an immersive demonstration of its exceptional brightness and cinematic performance.

Beyond home theater, Valerion’s booth features a dedicated gaming zone where visitors can experience the brand’s high-performance projectors in fast-paced, interactive settings. The display highlights their ultra-low latency, vivid color accuracy, and seamless motion handling for an exceptionally immersive gaming experience.

Valerion enters the Middle East on the back of a record-breaking journey where the brand is establishing itself as a new standard in home theater innovation for global and regional markets alike.

Availability

The VisionMaster Max is now available for preorder via Valerion’s official website at www.valerion.com from September 29 through November 2, with a special preorder offer of $1,000 off the MSRP of $4,999 for a deposit of just $100. The VisionMaster Max will be officially available on Amazon Middle East starting November 2025.

About Valerion: Valerion is a leading specialist in home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. Its VisionMaster long-throw projector series sets new benchmarks for home theater innovation. Valerion is the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision.