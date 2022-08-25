Located on the Ground Floor of The Dubai Mall, the boutique entrance is adorned with the Mashrabiya pattern, traditional to local architecture, references to which continue inside the space offering a metaphorical and physical journey. As a demonstration of the Maison’s commitment to client-centered services, the heart of the experiential boutique opens to the watchmaking bench, intended to encourage interaction with an in-house master watchmaker, as well as a custom strap station presenting both engraving and embossing bespoke options along with a Métiers d’Art collection discovery table placed below an iconic dome.

The new Flagship houses the complete Vacheron Constantin timepiece collections from simple to high complications such as the Traditionnelle perpetual calendar ultra-thin, a recently launched watch which meets women’s desire for mechanical complication timepieces, boutique exclusive models, the first permanent Les Collectionneurs vintage watch offering in the Middle East, along with the first permanent Heritage exhibition and the periodic showcase of an exclusive Les Cabinotiers assortment will be also showcased within this new Flagship.

Louis Ferla, the Chief Executive Officer of Vacheron Constanin says: "Vacheron Constantin and the Middle East have shared a love of fine watchmaking for over 200 years a joint passion notably expressed in the 20th century through two exceptional watches gifted to Their Majesties Fouad I and Farouk of Egypt in 1929 and 1946 respectively. These were the most complicated watches of their age. Prince Farouk, who nurtured a passion for watch mechanisms that he enjoyed taking apart, visited our workshops in 1937 in the company of the Commercial Director at the time, Léon Constantin. Today, with the reopening of our Flagship in The Dubai Mall, our Maison is pursuing its age-old relationship with the Middle East region and its many devotees of Belle Haute Horlogerie."

About Vacheron Constantin

Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin is the world’s oldest watch Manufacture in continuous production for over 265 years, faithfully perpetuating a proud heritage of watchmaking excellence and stylistic sophistication through generations of master craftsmen. At the pinnacle of Haute Horlogerie and understated elegance, the Maison creates timepieces with unique technical and aesthetic signatures, and an extremely high level of finishing touches. Vacheron Constantin brings to life unparalleled heritage and a spirit of innovation through its collections: Patrimony, Traditionnelle, Métiers d’Art, Overseas, Fiftysix, Historiques and Égérie. It also offers its discerning clientele of connoisseurs the rare opportunity to acquire unique and bespoke timepieces by means of its “Les Cabinotiers“ department.