“Urbanlanes Developments” Explores Expansion in “Sheikh Zayed” and Egypt’s North Coast.. Other Plans to Start Real Estate Development in Saudi Arabia Soon

Partnership with “Hany Saad” for Interior and Exterior Designs of “NOI Residence”

Eng. Fadi Abdullah: “We have 6 projects in the Egyptian market with total investments of 46 billion EGP”

Eng. Shady Abdullah: “NOI Residence offers an unparalleled living experience

Eng. Shady Abdullah: Our vision is to create an integrated community.. not just a place to live

Cairo: “Urbanlanes Developments” Kuwait has launched “NOI Residence”, latest residential project in New Cairo. Located on a 46-acre site in the heart of Fifth Settlement’s Golden Square.

Also, “NOI Residence” is ideally positioned along a central axis linking New Cairo to the New Administrative Capital and the American University in Cairo, minutes away from New Cairo’s main areas.

Eng. Fadi Abdullah, CEO of “Urbanlanes Developments”, explained that the project is inspired by the “Voronoi” pattern, which reflects the harmony and balance found in nature.

He described the development as an architectural masterpiece with 18% building coverage and 82% open space, emphasizing “The project draws its name and philosophy from the natural flow of life and the organic balance of the universe.”

Abdullah stated that the design of each residential unit emphasizes privacy, providing each with its unique space, yet integrating it within the community.

“This project is more than just residences; it’s a unique living experience where each detail, including the choice of colors, reflects simplicity, elegance, and the sophistication of neutral tones,” he said.

The CEO added that the project aligns with the values of “Urbanlanes Developments”’ parent company, which has 36 years of experience in the Gulf market, over 100 projects, 20 towers, and 3 cities.

“Urbanlanes Developments” focuses on strict quality standards, punctual delivery, and maintenance, which has led to strong demand for its projects, such as “Eastlane” Mall in Fifth Settlement, where all commercial units sold out in under four hours.

Unique Features in NOI Residence’s Design

A distinctive aspect of “NOI Residence” is the collaboration with renowned architect Hany Saad, one of the most prominent Arab designers, known for his unique style.

Saad’s designs blend modern architecture with natural harmony, showcased in building facades that combine simplicity and sophistication, creating a living space that balances comfort and inspiration.

The landscape and master plan for “NOI Residence” are managed by international firm “Oko Plan”, which has created lush gardens with rare trees and natural green pathways that harmonize with the project’s architectural feel.

Additionally, “Studio Delave”, a leading branding agency from Dubai and the UK led by Executive Director Ahmed Mostafa, has developed the visual identity for “NOI Residence”, after previously working with Urbanlanes and Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts on the “Oddly Royal” campaign.

An Unprecedented Living Experience

“NOI Residence” provides a diverse range of amenities that cater to every aspect of modern life, not only offering administrative and commercial spaces,” said Co-CEO Eng. Shady Abdullah.

He adds: “The project includes exclusive cycling and walking paths, orchards where residents can pick fresh fruit, a yoga area, a fitness club, a cigar lounge, a spa, and courts for paddle tennis, squash, and martial arts.”

Shady noted that “NOI Residence” offers a variety of residential units, including townhouses and twin houses, with sizes ranging from 150 to 350 m2.

He emphasized that the development is designed as a fully integrated community offering residents a rich and immersive lifestyle “Every aspect of the project has been thoughtfully designed, from the administrative and commercial facilities to outdoor activity spaces such as cycling and walking paths,” he noted.

Also, Shady highlighted that “good design is essential in real estate development, as it reflects the developer’s culture, vision, and innovation”.

“Our new project embodies this philosophy, featuring open green spaces, water features, and landscapes that blend art, architecture, and refined creativity”, He added.

At the same time, he pointed out that Egypt’s real estate market offers one of the highest returns on investment, drawing Arab clients interested in owning property in Egypt, as demonstrated by recent sales trends.

“Urbanlanes Developments” Kuwait’s Expansion in the Egyptian Market

Discussing future expansion, Eng. Fadi Emile Abdullah highlighted that within two years of entering the Egyptian market, “Urbanlanes Developments” now has 6 projects, with total investments nearing EGP 46 billion.

He added that the company’s projects are in various stages, including design, launch, and construction.

Since launching in Egypt, “Urbanlanes Developments” has introduced several major projects in key locations, including New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.

These projects include Levels Tower, Yellow Residence, Yellow Lane, East Lane, and Mid Lane, with “NOI Residence” being the latest addition.

“Levels Tower” located on the Green River, New Administrative Capital, is a mixed-use project featuring administrative, commercial, medical, and hospitality spaces.

“Yellow Residence” spread over more than 100,800 m2, includes 55,400 m2 of built-up area, extensive green spaces, a state-of-the-art club, bike lanes, an outdoor theater, and designated spaces for children and pets.

Meanwhile, “Yellow Lane” located on the Cairo-Suez road, New Cairo, as a commercial, administrative, and medical center, with modern clinics, restaurants, and offices.

Lastly, “Eastlane” mall in Fifth Settlement, which sold out entirely within just 4 hours of launch.

As part of its expansion strategy, Fadi noted that “Urbanlanes Developments” is considering projects in Sheikh Zayed and the North Coast of Egypt, with plans to begin real estate development in Saudi Arabia.

He added that the company’s delivery schedule includes units in “Eastlane” and 587 houses in Sabah Al Ahmad City, Kuwait.

About “Urbanlanes Developments” Kuwait

“Urbanlanes Developments” Kuwait is part of the Emil Abdullah Investment Group in Kuwait, with roots dating back to 1994.

The company has completed over 100 projects, including 60 large-scale developments, 20 towers, and three cities, and employs over 10,000 people.

Company’s portfolio includes prominent projects such as Levels Tower, Panasonic Tower, Khalid Tower, Al Mutlaa City, West Abdullah Al Mubarak City, East Sabah Al Ahmad City, Dalal Complex, Shadadiyah University, and the American University of the Middle East.