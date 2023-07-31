Stepping into a vehicle can be like embarking on a thrilling puzzle-solving adventure. When it comes to the INFINITI Q50 2024, this sophisticated masterpiece takes it to a whole new level. Its much-lauded engine, performance prowess intricate design, and seamless connectivity ignite the joy of discovering its endless possibilities. With meticulous craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies, every aspect of this model invites exploration, offering a multifaceted experience that brings genuine pleasure.

The sedan's dynamic performance takes center stage with its potent twin-turbo V6 300HP engine and customizable drive modes, allowing you to tailor the car to match your preferences and the road ahead. Moreover, every crease and curve of this vehicle is purposefully sculpted, reflecting its power in a remarkable way.

Whether you crave the excitement of Sport mode or the efficiency of Eco mode, the Q50 eagerly adapts to your desires, providing a driving experience as thrilling as it is comfortable. The acceleration and handling respond instantly to your commands, offering a puzzle waiting to be solved with each steered twist. This is the face of the INFINITI and it's proud to show it off.

Having read much about the aforementioned ways it excels - your anticipation is such that you are determined to immediately unlock all the key features and some of the special secrets that might normally go unnoticed.

With that exquisite purring, you engage with the intuitive dual touchscreen interface, the gateway to those advanced technologies. Having entered effortlessly with the Intelligent Key and pre-cooled the inside via the considerate Remote Engine Start, you settle into the luxurious leather seats, and admire the attention to detail that surrounds you. From the flawlessly stitched upholstery to the elegant accents, it all exudes quality and refinement.

Navigating through the menus, you discover a multitude of features that perfectly integrate with your drive. The responsive display easily syncs up your smartphone through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Then you start to speak to your Q50. The voice command functionality accesses audio, Bluetooth, and vehicle information, including music search — all while your hands remain on the wheel. This is a realm where connectivity and convenience converge, and your needs are a touch or just syllables away.

With the ability to adjust every aspect of the cabin, one can fine-tune the audio-visual settings to create a concert-like ambience, and customize the lighting to the seating position to your exact preferences. This cabin is your canvas, ready and waiting for you to create the perfect driving oasis.

The INFINITI Q50 is more than just a sweet sedan - it's an enigmatic companion that invites you to explore its depths, unlocking a multitude of features, and uncovering hidden gems along the way. With Arabian Automobiles having supplied you with a trusted performative ally, your time inside transcends the ordinary, and every drive becomes an extraordinary experience.

Having conquered the workings and discovered the heart of the vehicle, you realise that you weren’t mastering the Q50 as much as it was discovering precisely what you needed it to be.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence

Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: