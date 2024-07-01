Muscat – Continuing its commitment to reward loyal customers, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced the launch of its new 'Spend & Earn' campaign for Badeel Prepaid Multi-Currency Travel Card during the summer travel season. The first 250 winning cardholders get a chance to receive a cashback of OMR 50 when they spend OMR 500 or more in a month until 04 September 2024. This exciting new offer provides attractive cashback rewards and doubles the rewards on international transactions, reflecting NBO's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said: "At National Bank of Oman, we are committed to providing novel solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. Our 'Spend & Earn' campaign gives our customers access to a host of exclusive perks that simplify their financial journeys. What sets it apart is its exclusivity, as we are the sole provider of this innovative multi-currency prepaid card in the market and is available for all residents in Oman. Whether travelling for work or leisure, NBO's Badeel Multicurrency Travel Card offers a safe, easy, and cashless way to carry multiple foreign currencies in a single card. With this card, travellers can easily manage their finances, avoid currency exchange hassles, and enjoy peace of mind with enhanced security features making it their perfect travel companion."

The theme of the campaign, ‘Spend like a local, anywhere, anytime,’ signifies the essence of simplicity, convenience, security, and flexibility that the NBO Badeel Prepaid Multi-Currency Travel Card offers. Whether it's shopping, dining, or exploring new destinations, cardholders can enjoy the same ease and convenience as they would at home, regardless of where they are in the world.

This card can be activated through digital onboarding, the NBO app, Badeel Prepaid App or a self-service kiosk. Additionally, customers can enjoy instant card issuance through self-service kiosks or from branches, ensuring convenient access to our services.

This exclusive offer provides customers with added value and benefits for their everyday spending and international transactions. More information on NBO digital banking services is accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.