Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar International Safety Centre (QISC), marking a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing safety training and academic opportunities in Qatar. The agreement was signed by Dr. Fred Saleh, Acting Dean, College of Health Sciences at University of Doha for Science and Technology, and Mr. Einar Johannesson, Business and Operations Manager at QISC, during a formal ceremony at the University.

The partnership will focus on multiple joint academic initiatives, including the development of graduate and postgraduate programs, supervision of visiting research students, and project-based collaborative activities. It will also cover the organization of joint events, conferences, seminars, and symposiums, alongside opportunities for academic staff and student exchange. UDST students will also benefit from practical and preceptorship opportunities presented by QISC.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, commented: “This MoU serves as a practical model for partnerships that aim to achieve integration between academic education and professional training. Through this collaboration, we will provide our students and faculty members with practical experiences and direct interaction opportunities with industry experts, enhancing their skills in safety and health sciences. In doing so, we contribute to supporting Qatar's vision of building a well-trained workforce capable of advancing the safety sector, which is essential to the nation’s development."

Mr. Einar Johannesson, Business and Operations Manager at Qatar International Safety Centre (QISC), shared: “QISC is honored to be partnering with University of Doha for Science and Technology to develop a safer workforce. The partnership aims to combine QISC's expertise with UDST's academic excellence, to equip students with practical skills and a deeper understanding of safety's role in every industry. Moreover, this partnership aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on knowledge, innovation, and community to create a stronger, safer Qatar.”

This signing aims to develop national talents by providing educational and training opportunities that contribute to building an economy driven by expertise and innovation, enhancing Qatar's position as a global hub for education and professional development.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube