Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced the opening of applications for the Winter 2023 Semester. Applicants can register online through the website “udst.edu.qa” from September 2022 to the 3rd of November 2022. UDST has carefully planned its programs and educational approach to maximize the benefit for its students. The University gives them the chance to be involved in a critical and integrative learning experience through simulated environments and workplace training to gain a deeper experience in their field of study and graduate with employable skills.

UDST offers close to 60 programs across its 5 Colleges: College of Engineering Technology, College of Business Management, College of Computing and Information Technology, College of Health Sciences, and College of General Education.

The following programs are open for enrollment at the College of Engineering Technology: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Telecommunications and Network Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Chemical and Processing Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Maintenance Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Electrical Power and Renewable Energy Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Automation and Control Systems Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering.

Advanced Diploma in Telecommunications and Network Engineering Technology, Advanced Diploma in Chemical and Processing Engineering Technology, Advanced Diploma in Maintenance Engineering Technology, Advanced Diploma in Electrical Power and Renewable Energy Engineering Technology, Advanced Diploma in Automation and Control Engineering Technology, Advanced Diploma in Construction Engineering Technology.

Diploma in Telecommunications and Network Engineering Technology, Diploma in Chemical and Processing Engineering Technology, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering Technology, Diploma in Automation and Control Engineering Technology, Diploma in Construction Engineering Technology,

At the College of Business Management: Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology, Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Management, Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Accounting, Master of Science in Human Resource Management, Master of Science in Accounting and Finance.

At the College of Computing and Information Technology: Bachelor of Science in Information Systems. At the College of Health Sciences: Bachelor of Science in Paramedicine, Master of Science in Critical Care Paramedicine, Master of Science in Diabetic Care and Patient Education, Diploma in Practical Nursing.

At UDST both Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempted from tuition fees for all undergraduate programs. This decision was announced by UDST's board of trustees in 2020 and gave these students a chance to study at the University and benefit from top-notch applied education. The total number of students recorded for the Fall Semester is more than 6000.

Commenting on the announcement Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “There is a very high interest from students and their families in UDST’s programs and this reflects their deep understanding of applied education and the importance of the knowledge and competencies the students gain through their education at the University. As a leader in the State for technical and vocational education and training and the only University in the MENA Region that was awarded the FISU Healthy Campus Platinum Label, we strive to offer our students a comprehensive experience that includes much more than their studies. We prepare our students for a lifetime of professional success and we make sure our graduates are capable of adapting to the requirements of an ever-evolving national and global economy."

Academic entry criteria differ according to programs, nevertheless, students need to present a high school graduation certificate, with an overall average of a minimum 60% or an equivalent; a minimum required score or higher on the University’s English Placement Test, and the completion of UDST’s Math Placement Test. Applicants who do not meet the entrance requirements may be considered for the Foundation Program designed to help them acquire the needed skills to enter their program of choice.

At UDST, students are placed at the center of the learning process. The University aims to give them as many real-life learning experiences as possible, so they can extend what they acquired in the classroom to their workplace and actively contribute to the economy. Curriculums have been designed based on the International and National Academic Qualifications Framework. All programs are delivered using hands-on applied experiential learning methodologies and include 40-70% applied components and practical experience related to one or more occupational field(s) of practice. UDST offers high-quality programs led by qualified instructors in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments.