Doha: The Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Accounting at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has been accredited by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) for exemption from eight of the Association’s courses. Whereas nine exams (maximum) are eligible for the exemption of the ACCA qualification. Students graduating from January 1, 2023, and onwards will be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

The ACCA’s decision is a true recognition of the quality of the accounting program at the College of Business Administration and UDST’s education provision as a whole. This accreditation along with the CFA & CMA that were recently acquired highlights the strength and quality of the College’s programs, it also brings UDST students closer to the certifications and skills needed to compete in the job market.

An ACCA qualification is an industry-leading certification that showcases the merit of an individual’s knowledge and skills in accounting, finance, taxation, and auditing. The qualification is well recognized in over 180 countries, demonstrating UDST's ability to curate a curriculum that better positions students to meet industry needs in both local and international markets.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, is proud of this achievement and of everyone involved in the process, saying “Our students can now benefit from a streamlined path towards ACCA accreditation, saving valuable time and effort. This exemption is a testament to the exceptional quality of education our faculty and staff provide, and it further strengthens our university's reputation as a leading institution in preparing students for successful careers in the field of accounting”.

The Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Accounting at UDST combines hands-on experience with technical knowledge as well as soft skills. It focuses on accounting fundamentals and the application of accounting technologies in order to provide cross-disciplinary and well-rounded learning to its students. The program is also complemented with work placement opportunities prepare students to enter into their careers with the necessary skills and capabilities

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No.13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.