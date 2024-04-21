Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is honored to announce the availability of the Amiri Scholarship program designed to support outstanding students from Qatar and around the globe. This distinguished scholarship embodies the vision and ongoing commitment of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar to foster educational excellence in Qatar and beyond.

The Amiri Scholarship stands as the most prestigious award designed to support outstanding students from Qatar and around the globe. It aims to enable them to pursue degrees in applied STEM fields of study, thus nurturing creativity and innovation. Moreover, the scholarship encourages international beneficiaries to immerse themselves in Qatar's rich, multicultural society.

This Scholarship offers many benefits to the students including a full tuition fee waiver for a Bachelor’s degree program, comprehensive health insurance coverage, a monthly stipend, a complete waiver of textbook fees, provision of accommodation and transportation, and visa processing fee coverage for international students. In addition, international students will avail of an annual economy class round-trip ticket.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “It is a privilege and an honor for us, as a national university, to be one of the selected universities that offer this esteemed scholarship. Aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, UDST is dedicated to offering equal educational opportunities to all students. This effort highlights our commitment to fostering a knowledgeable and innovative workforce, capable of contributing to the future of Qatar and the world at large.”

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must meet a set of criteria, with the key requirements focusing on a high school graduation certificate or equivalent, approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, with a minimum average of 90%, successful completion of final year Math, Science (Chemistry/Biology/Physics), and any other program-specific entry requirements with at least a 90% score.

Applicants must be recent high school graduates, either in the same year or the year prior to the scholarship application. Prospective students from government, private, and international schools, both within and outside Qatar, are invited to apply. Detailed information about test requirements, the application process, scholarship award maintenance requirements, and more can be found on UDST’s official website: udst.edu.qa.

The deadline for the scholarship applications is the 30th of May, 2024. We encourage all eligible students to seize this unparalleled opportunity to further their education.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube