Doha:

Qatar Museums, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation partner universities in Education City, took part in the inaugural orientation session of the Art, Culture, and Heritage Program, marking the start of a series of gatherings aimed at fostering discussions and collaborations in research and academic initiatives at the intersection of art and education.

Held on the campus of Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), the inaugural event began with a welcome from H.E. Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and Dr. Safwan Masri, dean of GU-Q.

In his welcome address, the dean highlighted the participants’ shared human development mission. "In Qatar, we are fortunate to have a highly engaging and engaged artistic environment as well as a plethora of superb educational institutions and resources. And when art and education meet, exciting opportunities emerge, revitalizing not just the art world, but also adding a valuable new dimension to teaching and learning. The effects of this convergence reverberate far beyond both spheres, encouraging inclusive participation, enhancing personal and professional growth, and inspiring a desire for lifelong learning.”

The program was facilitated by undergraduate student and international debating champion Moza Al Hajri (GU-Q’26), who also moderated the final EC alumni panel discussion.

The first panel featured representatives from Qatar Museums who shed light on the diverse art and cultural offerings provided by the participating institutions. Panelists included Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of the National Museum of Qatar, Zeina Arida, Director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Dr. Tara Desjardins, Curator of South Asia at the Museum of Islamic Art, Essa Al Mannai, Director of Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, Abdullatif Al Jasmi, Director of Cultural Heritage Protection, Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Public Art and Publications, and Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute.

Faculty from Education City campuses shared examples of effective integration of cultural and art resources in research and in academic course design and delivery. Panelists included Dr. Julie Boeri, Associate Professor, MA in Translation Studies, HBKU College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Astrid Kensinger, Chair of Graphic Design, VCUarts Qatar, Dr. Holiday Powers, Assistant Professor, Art History, VCUarts Qatar, Dr. Zachary Wright, Associate Dean and Professor in Residence, Liberal Arts Program, Northwestern Qatar, Rana Kazkaz, Associate Professor in Residence, Communication Program, Northwestern Qatar, and Dr. Rogaia Abusharaf, Professor, Anthropology, and Dr. Firat Oruc, Associate Professor, Culture and Politics, both from GU-Q.

Rounding out the discussion, a panel of Education City alumni, now contributing to various cultural entities in Qatar, discussed their professional journeys. The panel included Ameni Abida (GU-Q, UCL-Q), SFS’ 2019, Exhibitions Coordinator at the Auto Museum, Amal Ali (NU-Q), BSC’ 2018 Exhibitions Coordinator, Fire Station Artist in Residence, Bouthayna Al Muftah (VCU-Q), BFA’ 2009, artist, Aleesha Suleman (GU-Q), SFS’ 2012, Exhibition Projects Coordinator, QM, AlJazi AlThani (VCU-Q), BFA’ 2018, Acting Head of Exhibition Design, QM, and Nouf AlThani (GU-Q), SFS’ 2012, Head of Strategic Insights at the Chairperson’s Office, QM and Adjunct Instructor, GU-Q.

The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Inaugural Joint Orientation is the first in a series of events set to take place at different educational and cultural venues across Qatar. Each event will offer universities an opportunity to explore the resources, collections, exhibitions, and ongoing research at each location.

-Ends-

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with Qatar Foundation, seeks to build upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Located in Doha’s Education City, GU-Q offers the same internationally recognized Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree as Georgetown’s campus in Washington, DC. This unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also facilitates the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

For more information please contact Nahla El Sherif +974 3006 6412