UAE: – United Arab Bank (UAB) has launched "Tomouh" program aimed at supporting and upgrading the national talents and empower Emirati graduates.

In line with its commitment to attract and empower Emirati talent and provide them necessary skills and experiences, UAB said the program will offer more opportunities to skilled and talented Emirati graduates in the banking sector.

UAB launched Tomouh during its participation in the 24th National Career Fair, which recently held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Commenting on this initiative, Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer at United Arab Bank said: "Our wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates has adopted a clear vision for HR development and offer equal training opportunities to male and female citizens of this country. We have undertaken serious measures to evolve strategic policies and mechanisms aimed at the recruitment of outstanding national talents and upgrading their skills in a systematic way,”.

“The launch of Tomouh program reflects the commitment of United Arab Bank aimed at supporting the talented Emiratis, as well as promote innovation and creativity in the banking industry,” Shirish said.

Hind Al Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at United Arab Bank, said: "Tomouh program will provide a promising opportunity to the new Emirati graduates so that they can realise their dreams. The program aimed at upgrading their practical skills.”

Moreover, Tomouh program works on developing competitive skills and providing necessary human resources to Emirati graduates so that they can polish their skills and talent by learning creativity and innovative strategies.

She added: "Tomouh program will set up a training program at United Arab Bank that will help talented Emirati graduates. The training and development plans will extend to 12 months and should be covering a set of topics starting from the technical banking skills to the leadership development. The training shall be conducted through latest learning methods such as workshops, external training and digital platforms.

Furthermore, Hind Al Attar affirmed the bank's consistent support to Emirati graduated and said it will increase Emiratization in the bank by introducing various initiatives and programs in line with the government strategy to empower young graduates for happy prosperous life.

