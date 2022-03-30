United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced its Unite App Alliance Partner Program. A major pillar of the global Uniphore Unite Partner Program, the App Alliance program enables value-driven collaboration and cross-selling for participating Independent Software Vendors (ISV). Participating ISVs will have greater access to and involvement in shaping the direction and strategy of tomorrow’s conversational AI, automation and supporting CX technology innovation.

Launched late last year, Uniphore’s Unite Partner Program is a comprehensive program that provides end-to-end support to the partner lifecycle, allowing partners to benefit from Uniphore’s market-leading conversational AI and automation technology to offer more robust support to joint customers. The Unite App Appliance Partner Program takes this offering a step further by allowing expanded collaboration and complementary co-selling among participating ISVs.

“The role of CX has never been more important than today,” said Jafar Syed, SVP, Global Head of Channel Alliances & Partnerships at Uniphore. “The Unite App Alliance Partner Program extends the power of our conversational AI and automation solutions by providing joint customers with additional choices and more functionality to address their specific needs.”

Benefits of the Uniphore App Alliance Partner Program include:

Greater opportunities to expand market share through access to cross-selling

Exposure on Uniphore’s website with partners’ logos and a solution webpage

Joint marketing activities, including press release and joint collateral

Campaign planning, with joint messaging and positioning, supported by the Unite global marketing agency

Unite Partner Helpdesk access

Unlimited access to the Unite Partner Portal and all the sales and marketing resource

“Uniphore is driving the contact center industry forward with innovative solutions, providing companies the tools they need to make the customer experience a competitive advantage,” said Rana Gujral, CEO at Behavioral Signals. “We are thrilled to work with Uniphore to help expand upon the offerings and capabilities within conversational AI and leverage our AI technology to further elevate the exceptional customer engagement experience offered by Uniphore's applications.”

To find out more about the Unite App Alliance Partner Program, visit: https://www.uniphore.com/become-a-partner/

For more information about Uniphore and its solutions, visit: https://www.uniphore.com/

