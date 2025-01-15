Dubai, UAE: Dubai based retailer, ‘Union Coop’ has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2024 by selling approximately 27,000 tons of fruits and vegetables, according to Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Senior Media Section Manager, Union Coop. This achievement reflects a significant increase compared to previous years.

The growth in sales is attributed to the cooperative's extensive agricultural portfolio, which now includes partnerships with over 42 local farms. These farms comprise 10 traditional farms, 26 organic farms, and 6 hydroponic farms. Additionally, Union Coop sources a wide variety of fresh produce from regional and international suppliers, underscoring its commitment to offering high-quality products that cater to consumers’ needs and promote healthy eating habits.

Union Coop provides organic produce across all its branches due to growing consumer demand. Mr. Al Hammadi emphasized that this trend is driven by increased health awareness among consumers. Since 2008, Union Coop has been at the forefront of encouraging Emirati farmers to invest in organic farming. The cooperative supports them by showcasing and marketing their products in its branches throughout Dubai, allocating dedicated spaces for local produce, and promoting them through advertisements and marketing magazines.

Furthermore, Union Coop contributes to the agricultural sector through workshops, regular meetings, and seasonal visits with farmers. These initiatives aim to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and help farmers implement optimal commercial strategies.

Union Coop stands out as a leading cooperative in the UAE, consistently working to diversify production sources and support local farmers in achieving sustainable agricultural development. All products supplied to Union Coop meet the UAE’s regulatory standards and are subject to continuous quality inspections. The cooperative remains committed to supporting local produce and Emirati farmers by offering substantial facilities to encourage sustainable farming and contribute to the nation’s food security objectives.

Mr. Al Hammadi highlighted that Union Coop strives to provide the finest fruits and vegetables at competitive prices. Its extensive selection caters to the diverse preferences of shoppers and aligns with the UAE’s multicultural population. Union Coop’s branches across Dubai continue to serve as a hub for fresh and healthy food options, reinforcing its role in promoting sustainable living.