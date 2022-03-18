Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, the largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE received a delegation from Thailand specialized in the retail trade sector as well as a group of research academics, which included more than 50 people from various Thai commercial and academic bodies, and several university researchers in the field of retail trade in Thailand.

The visiting delegation included Mr. Vasu Sensom, President of Thai Muslim Trade Association (TMTA), Mr. Davudh Naveewongpanich, International Director of Thai Muslim Trade Association (TMTA) and Dr. Alhuda Chanitphattana, Deputy Director of International Marketing Communication Center (IMCC) Kasem Bundit University and Asst. Prof. Thuanthong Krutchon (PhD.), Assistant to the President for Academic Services and Community Engagement, Thaksin University.

Mrs. Sana Gul – Trade Development Sec. Mgr, and Mr. MOHAMMAD ABBAS, Sr. Showroom Supervisor – Al Warqa Branch gave a detailed explanation to the visiting delegation during their tour of the Union Coop hypermarket branch at Al Warqa City Mall, about the most important services that Union Coop provides to consumers, in which it follows the best practices applied in the field of food retailing, delivery, customer happiness services, expansion strategies and digital solutions for retail, in addition to updating them of information about the culture of retail trade in the Union Coop.

In turn, the visiting delegation thanked Union Coop, represented by its various divisions, departments and employees, for the kind reception, praising the services the cooperative provides to consumers, and the practices followed in the field of retail trade and accompanying services of international standards.