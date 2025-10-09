Dubai, UAE: UAE’s leading consumer cooperative ‘Union Coop’ announced the launch of its innovative digital subscription program ‘Union Coop Unlimited’ that offers customers a range of benefits, including unlimited free delivery through the Union Coop application. The new subscription-based service is available at a nominal rate of AED 25 per month or AED 220 per year.

This strategic initiative comes in line with Dubai’s digital transformation agenda and Union Coop’s continued commitment to enhancing the online shopping experience for customers, particularly within the growing Qcommerce sector.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that Union Coop Unlimited is the first-of-its-kind in the UAE and the Middle East retail grocery sector, offering members a fully integrated experience with exclusive privileges. “The program currently provides unlimited free delivery on thousands of product assortments available through the Union Coop app, along with flexible monthly and annual subscription options. This ensures greater convenience, comfort, and a seamless shopping experience for our customers,” he said.

Al Hashemi added that the launch represents a significant step forward in providing innovative digital services that enhance customer satisfaction and quality of life, while supporting Dubai’s vision for smart transformation. He emphasized that Union Coop will continue to develop and introduce advanced digital solutions that reinforce its position as a leading retailer and a key contributor to Dubai’s smart retail infrastructure.

He further revealed that the introduction of Union Coop Unlimited is driven by the notable growth in online demand, with the Union Coop app recording a 34% increase in orders this year compared to the same period last year. This growth highlights the rising shift in consumer behavior toward faster, smarter, and digital shopping experiences.