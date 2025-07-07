It stated that product selections are curated to appeal to a wide range of tastes, with specific adjustments made at certain branches to meet the needs of the surrounding community.

Dubai, UAE: Popular retailer ‘Union Coop’ has reaffirmed its preparedness for the summer season by offering a wide range of high-quality products tailored to meet the needs of travelers, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the shopping experience and cater to the diverse demands of its customer base.

The cooperative stated that it has allocated dedicated display areas within its branches for the most in-demand travel-related products, including luggage bags, chocolates, souvenirs, toys, beauty items, and food products. Additionally, the cooperative is also providing beach, swimming pool, and water sports supplies to meet the demands of consumers who prefer to spend their summer vacation in Dubai and the UAE. Furthermore, the cooperative has launched a special and integrated section for pet food and supplies, which includes a variety of food, grooming tools, toys, and accessories, reflecting the cooperative’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and convenient shopping experience for all segments of society.

Union Coop noted that shopping activity typically peaks toward the end of each month and anticipates a further increase in footfall during the current travel season. The organization emphasized its full readiness to ensure smooth service and avoid any congestion, particularly at checkout counters.

The Cooperative highlighted that shoppers’ preferences vary based on their travel destinations, which in turn influences the types of products they seek. These preferences are carefully considered when planning promotions and product assortments.