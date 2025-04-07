Dubai UAE: Union Coop has projected sustained growth in Dubai’s retail sector throughout April 2025, driven by the conclusion of the second-term school holidays, families preparing for the return to school, and employees resuming work after the Eid Al-Fitr break.

Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Senior Media Section Manager, Union Coop, stated that the positive momentum witnessed since the beginning of the year continues, with expectations for a notable increase in footfall during the month of April. This is largely due to rising consumer demand and the return to normal life rhythms post-holiday season, especially as families begin preparing for the school season.

Al Hammadi added that consumer markets are enhancing their operational capacities to meet the growing demand for school supplies and essential items for both families and working professionals. This aligns with the seasonal promotions launched by various brands and shopping centers.

Retail sales in April are anticipated to witness variable and increasing growth rates compared to the same period in previous years, fueled by improved purchasing activity, a rise in shopping mall visitors, and an expansion in promotional campaigns focused on back-to-school and work-related needs.

He emphasized that shopping centers and stores are working diligently to offer engaging shopping experiences that combine entertainment and brand interaction, aimed at maintaining customer loyalty and attracting more shoppers during this economically vibrant period. Union Coop, for its part, has launched eight promotional campaigns for the month of April, featuring discounts on 3,000 food and non-food products to meet the needs of shoppers across Dubai’s diverse communities.

Al Hammadi also noted that while strong competition among retail outlets poses challenges, it ultimately benefits consumers by offering a wider range of promotions and improved service quality. Retailers are focusing on providing comprehensive environments that blend shopping, convenience, and family-friendly entertainment.

He called on all retail outlets to take advantage of this important period by implementing innovative marketing solutions that boost consumer confidence and encourage conscious spending, especially as families prepare to return to their regular routines following the end of the school holiday season.