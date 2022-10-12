The Luxury Communications Council (LCC) today launches in the GCC. LCC is designed to connect individuals across the different luxury vertical sectors, encouraging strategic alliances and showcasing the greatest work and peer-to-peer learning.

Invitation-only membership is open to top-level marketing and communications leaders and in-house decision makers – all representing prominent national and international luxury brands across the GCC.

The Council was founded in London, England in 2017 by Rosie Shephard, an award-winning luxury marketing and communications strategist with 17 years’ experience from London, England.

Founding members of LCC GCC include renowned luxury brands such as the Middle East Fashion Council, The Arts Club Dubai, Chaumet, Trafalgar Luxury Group and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

“Think Dubai, think the GCC, and luxury immediately is top of mind. Launching in Dubai and covering the whole of the GCC is a natural next step for the Luxury Communications Council – it’s where many brands have their headquarters for the Middle East and African regions. LCC’s GCC Chapter will quickly become a secret weapon for local decision makers by connecting them with peers in the region and beyond,” said Rosie Shephard, Founder of LCC.

“I’m pleased to welcome Isabel Tapp as Founder of the GCC Chapter with Craig Lee as Co-Founder. I have no doubt Isabel and Craig will take LCC to new heights in the Middle East with their intimate knowledge of the region and extensive network in the luxury sectors.”

Members of LCC are experienced Communications, Brand and Marketing Directors who are top-level thought leaders and decision-makers in the local, regional and international luxury marketplace, who share a vision and passion to propel the luxury industry forward. ​

“Many countries are facing a cost-of-living crisis in the post-pandemic world but the Middle East is bucking the trend with a burgeoning generation of wealthy individuals and economic growth and investment. It’s putting luxury brands in the region in a very unique and exciting position, one that’s filled with opportunity for extraordinary growth,” said Isabel Tapp, Founder of LCC GCC.

“What leaders need more than ever is a forum and sounding board of passionate individuals to collaborate, define, innovate and strategise how to best navigate the future of luxury. There will be no better place than the Luxury Communications Council GCC Chapter to do so” added Craig Lee.

Membership Benefits

Members will gain access to member-only events throughout the year featuring special guest speakers. All events are intimate with around 30 attendees allowing for in-depth group discussions to evolve and forge connections.

Prior speakers for UK events include: Condé Nast International – President; Google - Head of Luxury & Retail; Editor, How to Spend It and CMO Business of Fashion.​

Members will be invited to the coveted LCC Annual Leaders Forum, a yearly luxury marketing and communications Summit designed for networking with high-profile executives, and focused on sharing, learning and development.

LCC Connects​ is another benefit. This active group allows members to troubleshoot with other members and seek advice on tools, agency recommendations, new team members,​ industry contacts and case studies.

All members will also receive LCC Intelligence, an intelligence newsletter with curated industry news, information on new tools and opportunities for best practice case studies.