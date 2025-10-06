Abu Dhabi strengthens its position as a global centre for business and investment

Abu Dhabi – Memberships of the United Kingdom’s companies at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry increased 47 per cent year on year, as of the end of 2024, signalling growing confidence in Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for expansion and investment across the region and worldwide.

UK firms are active across financial services, hospitality, energy, information and communications technology, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare. In parallel, Emirati companies continue to expand in the United Kingdom through strategic investments in priority sectors, reinforcing resilient and diversified bilateral ties. Progress in negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United Kingdom on a free trade agreement is expected to open additional avenues for cooperation once concluded.

Data from the International Trade Centre highlight promising opportunities for Emirati exports to the United Kingdom in precious metals, plastics, cosmetics, metals, and food products, including dates and halal foods. These industries align with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Roadmap 2025 to 2028, which focuses on enhancing economic diversification and boosting the global competitiveness of the Emirate’s private sector.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to deepening our engagement with the UK business community. We will continue to expand platforms for dialogue and provide targeted support for United Kingdom companies that wish to invest and grow in the emirate. The steady rise in trade and the expanding presence of UK enterprises are clear indicators of the strength of our relationship and Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a leading international centre for business.”

He added: “Our long-term business ties are grounded in trust and a shared vision for sustainable growth. Abu Dhabi now serves as a vital bridge for economic cooperation between East and West, and a gateway for companies that seek scale and opportunity.”