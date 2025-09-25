Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed an Academic Collaboration Contract with three globally recognized UK-based companies: Metaverse Learning Limited, MX Reality Limited, and vGather Limited (Metaverse Hub). The contract marks a milestone in advancing innovation, immersive education, and applied research in Qatar.

Through this collaboration, the parties will engage in several key initiatives, including joint applied research projects, and integration of cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies into education. The companies will also provide training for UDST faculty, internships for students, and contribute to UDST’s research proposals and industry-driven initiatives. Joint events, conferences, workshops, and seminars will also be organized to promote knowledge exchange and enhance applied learning outcomes.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, commented: "This collaboration is a strategic step toward embedding immersive technologies into applied education and research at UDST. It will enrich the learning experience for our students by allowing them to engage with state-of-the-art VR, AR, and MR tools, and will open new pathways for applied research in areas of national and global relevance. Together, we are positioning UDST as a hub for innovation in Qatar and the wider region, aligned with the national vision for knowledge-based development."

Dr Majid Al-Kader, CEO of mXreality, stated: “This partnership represents a powerful collaboration between UDST and our group of businesses — mXreality, Metaverse Learning, and Metaverse Hub. Together, we are committed to accelerating the digital transformation of learning by bringing immersive technology, AI, and innovation into the hands of students. By combining UDST’s academic excellence with our expertise in creating engaging, future-focused digital platforms, we will give learners the tools and confidence to succeed in an increasingly dynamic global workforce.”

This collaboration highlights UDST’s commitment to aligning academic learning with real-world innovation, ensuring students and faculty gain access to transformative technologies and global expertise.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

