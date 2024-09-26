Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UBS is proud to announce the launch of its Female Founders Award 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year of its dedication to fostering gender diversity in the fintech and enterprise tech sectors. The award celebrates visionary female founders, co-founders, and C-level executives who are shaping the future of technology and redefining leadership in innovation.

UBS is calling on all female founders and C-suite leaders in fintech and enterprise tech who are pushing the boundaries of innovation to apply for the 2024 Award. “We are committed to helping female founders break through the barriers that still exist in today’s entrepreneurial landscape,” says Emma Wheeler, Head of Women’s Wealth at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Through the Female Founder Award, we are not only recognizing their incredible achievements but also offering them resources and opportunities to reach new heights. We believe that female founders represent a largely untapped source of innovation and investment potential.”

The 2024 award process is now underway with a nomination and application period that runs until 20 October. The award ceremony, where the winner and the “Rising Star” will be announced, will take place on 13 December. The award winner will receive a USD 10,000 prize and finalists will gain access to a year-long mentorship program and networking opportunities. Additionally, they will get the chance to participate in Project Female Founder 2025, a one year-long, global investor readiness, networking and mentorship program sponsored by UBS, designed to help early-stage founders gain access to aligned capital. Moreover, finalists will be introduced to key industry players, including leading venture capitalists, giving them a unique platform to scale their businesses.

For the first time in the award’s history, UBS is partnering with institutions from venture capital and the broader investment community, including Anthemis, Tenity, European Women in VC, Epic Angels, and AMAM Ventures. These investor teams will play a central role on the jury, offering a diverse and global perspective. “Supporting female entrepreneurs isn’t just about diversity – it’s about unlocking incredible potential. We’re thrilled to be part of this initiative, offering guidance and resources to help these women scale their businesses globally,” said Andrea Fritschi, Managing Partner at Tenity.

Female entrepreneurs receive significantly less funding than their male counterparts, despite often outperforming them when they do secure investment. These findings are from UBS’s “The Funding Gap – Investors and Female Entrepreneurs” 2021 report, which provided the starting point for UBS to address this imbalance, offering a platform to recognize, support, and propel women entrepreneurs towards greater success while also addressing the missed opportunities for investors.

