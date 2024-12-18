Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The CEOs Consultative Council of UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, recently held its fourth regular meeting for 2024 under the chairmanship of H.E. Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of UAE Banks Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAKBANK.

The meeting discussed recent developments and progress made since its last meeting in October 2024 to achieve the Federation's strategic plans for the year as part of its commitment to advancing the banking sector.

During the meeting, the council reviewed significant achievements and discussed UBF’s initiatives and plans for the next year (2025), praising the efforts of advisory and technical committees as well as the General Secretariat in mapping out and implementing strategies and plans to meet the evolving needs of the banking and financial sector.

It reviewed the UBF’s plans for 2025 to further enhance its role in developing the banking industry and providing best services and products to support the socio-economic development of the UAE in line with the directives of the Central Bank of the UAE.

H.E. Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of UAE Banks Federation and Chairman of the CEO Consultative Council, said: “2024 has witnessed remarkable achievements to propel the growth of the banking and financial sector, in direct cooperation with and under the directives of the Central Bank of the UAE. At UBF, we are keen to work closely with strategic partners and stakeholders to maintain the UAE position as a leading financial and banking centre, and to ensure best practices to provide a secure and secure and seamless banking experience to all clients and customers”.

The CEO Consultative Council emphasised the banking sector’s ability to maintain strong performance, preserving high levels of capital adequacy, provisions, and reserves due to the proactive approach of the Central Bank of the UAE, which sets the suitable frameworks to ensure the banking and financial sector’s growth and enhance its resilience in responding to global developments and challenges to contribute to the country’s strategic objectives.

During the meeting, Mr Jamal Saleh, Director General of UAE Banks Federation, presented an overview of the banking and financial sector’s performance, achievements of the Federation for the year, and plans for the 2025.

The Director General of UBF said: “The CEOs Consultative and Advisory councils of UAE Banks Federation (UBF), comprising a wealth of expertise and knowledge from industry leaders, play a vital role developing the banking industry, under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE. The fourth regular meeting of the CEOs Consultative Council for the year 2024 has discussed key developments and major plans for the new year (2025) to support the Federation’s General Secretariat and its specialist, technical, and advisory committees shape and implement initiatives that develop the banking sector, reinforcing our contributions to achieve the UAE’s development and economic objectives.”

-Ends-

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, comprising 62 members of banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 26 technical and 6 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

