Through its successful business model and the support of the booming technology sector in the UAE, dubizzle expanded its presence to eight other countries within the MENA region, most notably, Egypt, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.



Its massive success attracted interest from investors all over the region, the latest of which resulted in the merger with OLX Group in 2020. This merger marked the birth of a new powerhouse entity with the ability to leverage the combined strength of both corporations to deliver unprecedented value to consumers.



dubizzle is now in Egypt providing buyers and sellers with new opportunities everyday. Its return to Egypt marks a giant step towards revolutionizing the manner in which businesses bring buyers and sellers together as well as enhancing the overall transactional experience between both parties.



As one of the region’s biggest and most popular online classifieds platforms, dubizzle promises to provide a new more enriching market experience for all sellers and buyers in the Egyptian market.