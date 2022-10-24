Al AIin - The United Arab Emirates University held a meeting with the Emirates Society for Public Administration (ESPA), on Thursday, October 20, at Innovation Lab, Crescent Building, in the presence of Prof. Ahmed Murad - Associate Provost for Research, and Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi - Associate Provost for Student Affairs from UAEU and Dr. Eng. Hamed Mohammed Al Neyadi, Board Chairman, Dr. Eng. Abdullatif Al Azazi - Vice Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Shamis Al Nuaimi - Secretary General, and Dr. Shafea Mohammed Al Neyadi – Board Member, and others from Emirates Society for Public Administration (ESPA), to discuss ways of cooperation between both parties.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that "As part of the UAE University's endeavor to achieve an international research position, the university works with its partners in the industrial sector to provide research solutions to the challenges facing the local, regional and international community, and meet the requirements of the strategic vision of UAE leadership and excellenceat the local, regional and international levels. The university has established a number of research centers of strategic importance to the country and the region, which are related to the important topics in the UAE and other countries including water sources, energy and health challenges, which enhance the international reputation of the university and contribute to achieving qualitative leaps in the world rankings.

He added, "We have strategic partnerships ecosystem with authorities and institutions, and the UAEU academic programs are designed in partnership with employers, to ensure the employment of a larger segment of the university's graduates. Many of the UAE University's graduates occupy senior positions in industry, commerce, and government sector" in the region. He asserted that the constant investment in the quality of facilities and services and efficiency of employees keep us an example to follow in excellence, creativity, and progress at the local, regional and international levels. The UAEU senior management always seeks to harmonize the university’s strategy with the UAE ten principles for the next fifty years for economic, political and social development, and advance the university’s position in national, regional and international rankings.

Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi, Associate Provost for Student Affairs, emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Emirates Society for Public Administration (ESPA)and the strategic partnership for the best interest of both parties and joint work to enhance knowledge of university students with administrative skills to achieve the desired goals of partnership with government institutions, and to promote programs of joint activities and volunteer works for university students.

Dr. Eng. Hamed Mohammed Al Neyadi, Board Chairman of the Emirates Society for Public Administration (ESPA), presented the association strategic vision, to lead in providing management consultancy to institutions, economic organizations and individuals in accordance with the best administrative practices and international standards. He explained, “We seek to bring the best practices and apply the best standards during our work to provide the best programs, in training courses, lectures, conferences and other activities. We are here today to give what we have of experience, knowledge and skills in the public administration, which will benefit everyone in society, whether at the individual or collective levels. We are working to advance the level of individual efficiency in management, and we also seek to provide many privileges to the association members and their families.

Dr. Eng. Abdullatif Al-Azazi, Vice Chairman, gave a comprehensive presentation on the association objectives, activities and strategic partnerships with educational institutions in the country. Finally, the UAE University and the Emirates Public Administration Association have developed visions, activities and initiatives for the future of cooperation between both parties.

