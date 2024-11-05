To host 7th edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum in Abu Dhabi

To launch the sixth cycle global grant for innovative rain enhancement research projects

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), held a press conference today at headquarters of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in Abu Dhabi. The event aimed to highlight the program's key achievements and outline its future plans under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court.

As part of its busy agenda for 2025, the program will mark its 10th anniversary in January 2025, host the seventh edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) in Abu Dhabi from 28 to 30 January 2025, and launch the sixth cycle of its global grant, which offers up to US$ 1.5 million per project to support pioneering research in rain enhancement science.

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: "Achieving global water security requires more than conventional approaches; it necessitates continuous innovation and the deployment of advanced, data-driven and AI-supported technologies. Through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, we have actively invested in these areas. The UAE’s water security agenda is closely aligned with global priorities, and we are committed to playing a leading role in achieving these shared objectives through the UAEREP.”

He added: “In the UAE, we are committed to advancing scientific collaboration and unlocking new avenues of innovation that contribute to sustainable water resources. Innovation and scientific research are vital tools in tackling global climate challenges and achieving water security. As we celebrate a decade of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, we will continue to support ground-breaking projects in rain enhancement science and work alongside the international community to strengthen and sustain water resources for future generations.”

The seventh edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) will serve as a leading global platform to discuss the latest scientific and technological advancements in rain enhancement and examine innovative solutions to address water scarcity. It will bring together top decision-makers, researchers, investors and stakeholders in water security and weather modification from around the world, focusing on five key strategic pillars: Collaboration, Innovation, Capacity Building, Artificial Intelligence and Applied Research.

The upcoming Forum will place a stronger emphasis on Artificial Intelligence. The agenda will also feature high-level sessions on regional and global perspectives on water security, artificial intelligence for weather modification: future pathways, hybrid AI-physics-based models and data science for climate and weather research, advancements in autonomous UAVs for weather modification applications, opportunities and challenges for the design, development and testing of novel cloud seeding materials, limited-area climate interventions as a catalyst for rainfall enhancement and new approaches and innovations for cloud formation and rainfall enhancement.

IREF also offers students and early-career scientists engaged in rain enhancement research the opportunity to present their findings to a diverse audience of experts and thought leaders in the field. The event will feature extensive participation from local and international research centers, higher education institutions and initiatives.

The program will also launch its sixth grant cycle in January 2025 to researchers from across the globe. The cycle will focus on five priority research areas including optimized seeding materials, novel cloud formation systems, autonomous unmanned aircraft, localized climate interventions, and advanced data models and software.

The latest cycle demonstrates the UAEREP’s priority to advance research efforts in areas such as autonomous technologies and advanced data systems to empower scientists to develop transformative solutions.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said: “The year 2025 will be a remarkable one for us at the UAEREP. As we approach the program’s tenth anniversary of supporting rain enhancement research, we will launch the sixth cycle grant, while continuing the unique approach that distinguishes the UAEREP from similar initiatives.”

Alya added: “Beyond funding, the UAEREP offers comprehensive technical assistance to help awardee projects transition from research into practical, real-world applications. This includes facilitating data sharing, offering expertise, and providing access to facilities that strengthen the research teams’ capabilities to align their projects with the UAE’s unique environmental and climatic conditions.”

The exceptional year for the UAEREP began with the announcement of the fifth-cycle award recipients, followed by participation in Azerbaijan’s Baku Water Week in March and a U.S. roadshow, engaging key stakeholders from leading research institutions. These included Michigan Technological University (MTU), the Great Lakes Research Center at MTU, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, Columbia University, Brookhaven National Laboratory and the City College of New York.

In addition to its recent participation in the ASEAN Regional Seminar on Weather Modification 2024 in Thailand, the program will continue to engage with leading policymakers, partners, researchers, and scientists through upcoming key events, including the American Geophysical Union (AGU) annual meeting in December, the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.