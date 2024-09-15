Sharjah – The Sharjah Education Academy announced that the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates has accredited its latest academic programs, offered in a hybrid format, including the “Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Leadership” and the “Master of Education in Educational Leadership” programs, for meeting all the standards and conditions set by the Commission.

This accreditation reflects Sharjah Education Academy’s continuous commitment to achieving the standards of excellence set by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the Ministry of Education. It also enhances its position as one of the leading recognized educational institutions, both locally and regionally. This is an acknowledgment of the quality of the Academy’s mission and academic outcomes and the extent to which they are compatible with the labor market's needs; and more importantly, directly address critical components of educational improvement.

The “Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Leadership” program is a level 8 program designed in collaboration with the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, Canada. It targets current educational leaders or those aspiring to reach leadership positions, such as principal or assistant principal, as well as senior leadership roles in school management organizations or governmental educational systems. The courses offered within the program focus on several crucial topics, such as instructional leadership, operations management, educational improvement, and strategic leadership.

The program aims to provide leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead school and educational system improvements, prepare them to assume leadership roles, and implement effective strategies for school improvement. The program, which includes intensive and directed practical training, is distinguished by its reliance on pioneering research in the field of educational leadership, innovative teaching methods, and specialized content that allows students to access unique resources within one academic year.

On the other hand, the level 9 "Master of Education in Educational Leadership" program, also designed in collaboration with the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, Canada, is distinguished by its integration of advanced research in the field of educational leadership, empowering senior school and educational system leaders to instigate, manage, and evaluate large-scale educational improvement efforts within their schools or systems.

The program also focuses on advanced leadership skills, strategic planning, and research-based practices in educational leadership. This qualification is recognized as a global benchmark for the principal position, ensuring that those who enroll are prepared to meet international leadership requirements. Those wishing to enroll in the program can apply for two academic years (four semesters), or one academic year (two semesters) following completion of the Diploma in Education in Educational Leadership program.

These new programs compliment another of SEA’s other accredited academic programs. The "Master of Education in Teacher Leadership" program, designed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, is a specialized one-year extension to the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE). It is tailored for teachers who aspire to take on middle leadership roles or enhance their teaching practice as evidence-based, highly impactful educators. This program integrates cutting-edge research in instruction, enabling participants to develop their capacity to provide middle-level or informal leadership within their schools, implement innovative teaching strategies, and drive educational improvement at the classroom and curriculum levels.

The program emphasizes the development of research-driven practice in teaching. Participants are equipped to advance their careers and contribute significantly to their educational environments.

These three programs are the latest additions to the Academy’s nationally accredited programs, which include the “Postgraduate Diploma in Education”. The PGDE, which was also designed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, Finland, aims to develop teachers’ scientific and innovative thinking skills during the teaching process, within curricula, and in all teaching and learning aspects of school improvement.

It is worth noting that all of SEA’s nationally accredited programs are offered in Arabic and English, using a hybrid education format that combines in-person and online study. All of SEA’s programs blend the latest knowledge from research with highly practical support to ensure that teachers and leaders perform at their highest potential.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives. With such partnerships it guarantees developing educators through diverse and innovative academic programs based on scientific research and access to global competitiveness in education. And by raising the level of teacher performance, student outcomes will advance to a new level of talents and qualified capabilities to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership to draw a road map for a brighter future.