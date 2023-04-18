Dubai, UAE: UAE rice brands, part of the Food and Beverage Manufacturing Group, have generously donated 50 tonnes of rice to the UAE Food Bank to support the Three Million Meals Initiative during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative, under Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to provide food to people in need within the country and beyond and to strengthen food security and the spirit of giving.

As rice is a staple food for the UAE's diverse population and demand for this nutritious energy source continues to grow, the contribution of the country's leading rice brands is particularly noteworthy. Participating brands include Sinnara, Gautam, Tilda, Daawat, Crown, Lal Qilla, and HK Gourmet, which are popular among UAE customers.

The donation was handed over to the Food Bank at an event in Dubai and was attended by representatives of the participating brands.

Mr. Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Chairman of the Food & Beverage Manufacturing Group, commented: "UAE food companies have always been responsible and aligned with the initiatives of the National Food Security Strategy, which demonstrates their commitment to social responsibility as partners in the country's food sector in ensuring a safe and reliable supply of essential food to the market. Food security is achieved when all businesses in the value chain work together to ensure a consistent food supply. To this end, members of the Food and Beverage Manufacturing Group have worked closely with the government to ensure long-term food security and understand the needs of the market.”

Furthermore, Manal Obaid Yaroof, Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank Steering Committee expressed her gratitude for the collaboration with the food companies and stated, "The partnership with the Food and Beverage Manufacturing Group has been fundamental to the success of the Food Bank initiative. We are now effectively channelling corporate responsibility efforts and amplifying their impact. We are grateful to all donors for their invaluable support in supporting Food Bank's mission to effectively manage surplus food and delivering it to beneficiaries locally and globally."

Rice is a key item in the shopping basket in the region, as different nationalities in the UAE consume rice as part of their daily diet, and the strong presence of multiple global brands is a result of the country's robust strategy to retain major food companies in the region.

-Ends-

About the UAE Food Bank:

The UAE Food Bank is a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting hunger and food waste in the United Arab Emirates. The organisation works closely with various partners, including food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, and the government, to collect, store, and distribute surplus food to people in need. The Food Bank aims to create a sustainable food system that ensures no one goes hungry.