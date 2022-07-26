The pace of cross-border hiring continues to accelerate, with the global economic environment, remote work trends and access to a large pool of high-quality talent driving international hiring growth. This is according to the State of Global Hiring Report 2022 published by fast-growing global payroll and onboarding company, Deel.

The report reveals that United Arab Emirates-based talent has been in high demand from companies based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel in H1 2022, with remote hires at least doubling compared to the same period last year. The most popular job roles were software engineers, statisticians or data analysts, product designers, front-end developers, and trading contractors. Over half (55%) of hires were between the ages of 25 and 34, and a quarter were 35 to 44 years old.

Tarek Salam, UAE lead and head of MENA expansion at Deel commented: “The UAE has quickly become a global business hub and having a large pool of skilled human capital is regarded as the foundation of economic growth and international competitiveness. The insights from the State of Global Hiring Report speaks to the caliber of talent in the Emirates, as international markets are increasingly looking to the country for mid- to senior-level talent.

“As the UAE continues to grow as one of the most sought-after destinations to live in, our recent partnership with the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications streamlines the remote hiring process to attract the best talent and companies to the market, ultimately contributing towards accelerating economic growth.”

In June 2022, the UAE government partnered with Deel to streamline the issuing of work visas to foreign nationals. Under the partnership, Deel will be able to offer its customers, which include the likes of technology giants Coinbase and Shopify, access to different UAE visa options, and an expedited way of securing one.

To view the full report, visit this link here: https://www.deel.com/resources/state-of-global-hiring-report-2022

