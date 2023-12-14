U Walk Jeddah is to be the city’s premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, redefining the mall experience with its innovative design and curated offering.

The new location opens its doors on 15 December 2023, marking the beginning of celebratory festivals ahead of the grand opening in Q1 2024.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is delighted to open U Walk Jeddah, its latest – and the city’s first – hybrid mall concept that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor experience. To mark the occasion, the new venue will host two celebratory festivals.

Redefining Jeddah’s retail landscape, U Walk Jeddah is set to be the city’s premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. Bringing together trendy eateries and leading brands, the hybrid mall will feature an indoor retail boulevard, its own leisure district and a nearly 2km-long, open-air promenade with landscaped gardens, shaded terraces and a dancing fountain.

Located on Prince Sultan Street, the exciting new retail destination will undertake a soft opening on 15th December and will be celebrating with 2 months of exciting events and celebrations ahead of a grand opening in Q1 2024.

From soft opening day to December 22, U Walk Jeddah will host its hotly-anticipated Adidas FIFA Fan Zone by Cenomi – a Football Festival to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup tournament taking place in Jeddah. Visitors can expect live broadcasts of all tournament matches, generating an electrifying atmosphere for football fans and families.

The Adidas FIFA Fan Zone by Cenomi will also feature various football-themed challenges and activities, where visitors of all ages will be able to participate in interactive installations to test their skills, including passing and shooting games and head-to-head skills competitions. Prizes will be awarded to the top competitors in each challenge. Ittihad Club, the only Saudi Club participating in the Club World Cup this season, is a proud sponsor of the Adidas FIFA Fan Zone by Cenomi and will be hosting a fan zone dedicated for Ittihad Club supporters, where guests will be in with the chance to win Ittihad branded t-shirts, mugs and more.

The Football Festival will be followed by the Cenomi Urban Festival, which will bring childhood nostalgia to life in the center with captivating, Instagram-worthy neon-lit installations, and a variety of immersive games and activities, transforming U-Walk Jeddah into a leading destination for family fun. The Urban Festival runs until the end of February 2024.

In addition to the celebrations, guests can explore a selection of handpicked F&B and lifestyle brands on the U Walk Jeddah promenade, providing a glimpse of what is to come at the grand opening in Q1 2024. As part of the Grand Opening, the indoor retail boulevard will be fully operational, showcasing a huge range of brands, including Zara, Nike, Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret and Adidas.

This new landmark embodies Cenomi Centers' vision to create the next generation of lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, representing a milestone moment as Cenomi Centers continues to expand its footprint in F&B shopping lifestyle destination experiences.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Cenomi Centers CEO said: “We are thrilled to unveil U Walk Jeddah, a revolutionary concept that combines the best of both worlds - a lifestyle shopping destination and a hub for unforgettable experiences. U-Walk Jeddah represents a new era of retail and entertainment and is at the heart of the purpose and ambitions of Cenomi Centers, and we invite everyone to be a part of this exciting journey.”

U Walk Jeddah can be found conveniently located in the heart of the dynamic Al Zahar district, with direct access via major roads, and a parking facility to accommodate 1,250 vehicles.

For more information, please contact ir.centers@cenomi.com

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2002 as Arabian Centers, the company provides customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Cenomi Centers currently owns, operates and manages 21 commercial centers and complexes, with more than 4,900 stores, located strategically throughout 10 cities in the Kingdom. With a total GLA of nearly 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com