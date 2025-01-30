Offshore drilling waste management specialist, TWMA Middle East Limited (TWMA*), has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 Oil & Gas Middle East Awards. Nominated for Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Upstream and Digital Enabler of the Year, this recognition exemplifies TWMA’s commitment to turning waste into value through innovation.

Testament to the regional impact of TWMA’s pioneering RotoMill** and XLink Solutions, these nominations reinforce the company’s commitment to low carbon drilling. RotoMill is a world-first rig-based technology that separates drill cuttings and associated materials for recycling and reuse, reducing carbon emissions by more than 50%. Coupled with XLink, RotoMill gives operators full control of the drilling waste handling process from a rig-based control point in addition to providing a client portal with direct access to daily reporting, asset data, and live-streamed KPIs that can be accessed anywhere in the world.

Through automation, TWMA’s solutions mitigate the need for manual intervention and reduce Personnel on Board (PoB) by up to two operators per day, significantly lowering risk and cost while improving operational efficiency. TWMA processes over 70,000 metric tons of drill cuttings annually at well sites, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 14,000 metric tons. This is equivalent to removing 3,000 passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

Commenting on the nominations, TWMA’s UAE General Manager, Pierre-Marie Hinden said: “Our RotoMill technology enables 50% of drilling waste to be processed and recycled at the well site, enabling operators to reduce emissions by up to 95%. At TWMA, we are dedicated to turning waste into value and these nominations are a testament to the work we have done to drive sustainability through digitalisation.”

Group Commercial Director, Jonathan Parkes added: “Having operated in the region for more than a decade, we are immensely proud to receive this recognition for the work we have done to support operators in the Middle East achieve their sustainability goals. Thank you to the judges for this honour, and congratulations to our fellow finalists.”

Now in its 14th year, the prestigious awards honour companies and initiatives that have helped shaped the region’s upstream and downstream sectors over the past twelve months. Winners of the Oil and Gas Middle East Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Tuesday 18th February 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About TWMA

TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist, pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

