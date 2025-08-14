Global professional services company, Turner & Townsend, has acquired Egypt-based cost management and quantity surveying specialist, ValueMetric Consultants (VMC).

This acquisition marks an exciting opportunity for Turner & Townsend to expand its quantity surveying and commercial advisory services into Egypt - a new and dynamic market for the firm. This strategic move strengthens the company’s regional footprint and enables Turner & Townsend to bring its globally recognised expertise to support Egypt’s growing real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Founded in Cairo, ValueMetric Consultants (VMC) is a privately-owned construction consultancy with a strong reputation for delivering high-impact cost and commercial advisory services across Egypt’s property development and infrastructure sectors, with a proven track record across Greater Cairo, the North Coast, the Nile Delta, and the Red Sea region.

Under the leadership of Ayman El-Ghazzawi, VMC’s 20 strong team of experts provide clients with commercial insight, attention to detail, and an ability to add clarity and value through a project’s lifecycle.

This acquisition establishes a robust cost and commercial advisory offering in Egypt and strengthens Turner & Townsend’s existing team of over 1,000 experts across the Middle East.

Ayman El-Ghazzawi will take on the role of Country Manager for Turner & Townsend Egypt, reporting to Alan Talabani, Managing Director for the Middle East. Ayman has a longstanding relationship with Turner & Townsend, having previously worked in the company’s UK business.

Alan Talabani, Regional Managing Director, Middle East, Turner & Townsend, said:

“I am pleased to welcome our new colleagues from ValueMetric Consultants to Turner & Townsend. This acquisition marks an exciting milestone as we expand our cost and commercial management offering into Egypt, a market full of opportunity and potential.

“As investment continues to accelerate across key real estate sectors in the Middle East, this allows us to strengthen our presence in North Africa and enhance the support we provide our clients across the region.”

Ayman El-Ghazzawi, Managing Director, ValueMetric Consultants, Egypt, added:

“We share a passion for delivering exceptional client outcomes through collaboration and making a sustainable impact across the industry.

“In combining our deep expertise in cost management with the strength and capability of Turner & Townsend, we are ensuring that we continue to set the bar high for our clients and their projects.

“Our aligned growth strategies reinforce the rationale for combining our businesses. I am excited about the opportunities this will create for our team and our clients.”

Turner & Townsend has been a trusted partner in the Middle East for over 40 years, helping developers, governments, and corporates deliver their growth ambitions. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Al Khobar, the company supports clients and projects across the Gulf region. Its independent advice, global expertise, and commitment to service excellence have helped shape the built environment across the region, creating infrastructure that connects people and places, and developing environments where communities can live, work, learn, and thrive.

About Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend is a global professional services company with over 22,000 people in more than 60 countries.

Working with clients across real estate, infrastructure, energy and natural resources, Turner & Townsend specialises in major programmes, project, cost and commercial management, project controls and performance, net zero and digital solutions, in markets around the world.

Turner & Townsend is majority-owned by CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, with its partners holding a significant non-controlling interest.

Please visit our website: www.turnerandtownsend.com

About ValueMetric Consultants

ValueMetric Consultants is a privately-owned construction consultancy headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. The firm provides specialist services in cost management, quantity surveying, and commercial advisory across the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

ValueMetric Consultants operates throughout Greater Cairo, the North Coast, the Nile Delta, and the Red Sea region, with a growing presence across the Middle East. The consultancy is regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and is recognised for its commitment to international standards.

The firm supports clients from project inception through to completion, delivering cost certainty and commercial insight across all stages of development.

www.valuemetricconsultants.com