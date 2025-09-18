Turkish Airlines has added Seville, one of Spain’s most prominent tourism hubs, to its Southern Europe network, further strengthening its global connectivity. With this launch, Seville becomes the airline’s sixth destination in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Bilbao.

Commenting on the launch of Seville flights Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat said; “As Turkish Airlines, we are delighted to offer our passengers a new travel option with the launch of our Seville flights. We believe these flights to one of the Spain’s oldest settlements, will bring new opportunities for both tourism and business; while further grow the trade and tourism capacity across the region. Through our uniquely located homebase, İstanbul, we will continue bridging cultures and continents in all over the world.”

Known as the heart of Andalusia, Seville stands out as one of the Spain’s most attractive destinations with its rich heritage stretching from ancient times to the Umayyad civilization, its stunning architecture, and its renowned Andalusian cuisine.

Starting from 17 September 2025, Turkish Airlines will operate daily flights between İstanbul Airport and Seville Airport, aiming to enhance regional connectivity, and provide its passengers with more travel alternatives.

Flight Schedule;

FLIGHT NO. START DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 1297 17/09/2025 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday IST 06:55 10:45 SVQ TK 1298 17/09/2025 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday SVQ 11:45 17:15 IST TK 1299 18/09/2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday IST 13:50 17:40 SVQ TK 1300 18/09/2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday SVQ 18:40 00:10 IST

All times are local.

Turkish Airlines guests who purchase tickets by 30 September 2025 can travel from Istanbul to Seville starting from USD 180, and from Seville to Istanbul starting from EUR 148, valid for journeys until 15 March 2026. Promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at sales offices and travel agencies.

For more detailed information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call the Contact Center at +90 444 0 849, or visit sales offices.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 503 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 355 worldwide destinations as 302 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

